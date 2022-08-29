Teaching boss who claimed cash for fake meetings and flights for relatives escapes conviction

Yvette Swartz, pictured in 2017, is the former president of the New Zealand Association for the Teaching of English.

A boss who swindled her English teaching organisation by claiming money for fictitious meetings and flights for relatives has been given a discharge without conviction.

Yvette Swartz, former president of the New Zealand Association for the Teaching of English, was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court in July after earlier admitting six charges of obtaining by deception.

At sentencing the 49-year-old asked, through her lawyer, Tony Bamford, for a discharge without conviction on charges.

Judge Tony Zohrab said Swartz initially said she was “terrible at paperwork” and did not have a good system for claiming expenses. In total, Swartz defrauded the association out of $2810.

However, when she spoke to probation, she said some of her offending came from confusion over paperwork, but in other cases she knowingly “crossed the lines”.

“What is clear to me from the summary of facts and the nature of the charges is that none of these involved anybody in a confused state,” Judge Zohrab said.

“All of these matters involved deliberate deception on your part, and involved dishonesty on your part.”

In deciding whether to grant a discharge without conviction, Judge Zohrab said there were several aggravating features, including a “significant breach of trust” and premeditation.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Swartz earlier pleaded guilty to six charges of obtaining by deception.

“For someone such as yourself, who was the president of the organisation, there would be no need for anybody to expect that any of the claims for expenses tendered by you would have been dishonestly claimed.”

The teaching association is a non-profit organisation run by unpaid volunteers who have full-time jobs in schools or educational institutions.

In its victim impact statement the organisation said the investigation had taken hundreds of hours of volunteers’ time.

“The breach of the professional trust held in you is a real breach of significance, and the investigation has taken up an incredible amount of time and resources which has distracted people from the core business of the organisation, which is to assist others.”

A report from a counsellor and psychotherapist said several issues contributed to her mental state at the time of the offending.

Judge Zohrab said mitigating features included Swartz’ age and her previous good character. She had also offered to pay the reparation sought immediately after sentencing.

He said it appeared a number of issues remained that Swartz was struggling with, including her having done work and incurring expenses she believed she was not fully reimbursed for.

The consequences of Swartz’ offending had been “significant”, Judge Zohrab said.

The New Zealand Teaching Council was aware of her situation, and Swartz was worried a conviction would affect her chances of further employment.

Her financial situation was “limited”, and if she lost registration the implications would be “significant”.

Police opposed the application, arguing the gravity of the offending was “moderate to serious”, and that the consequences of a conviction were “speculative or unsubstantiated”.

The also highlighted its premeditation, the abuse of trust and the harm it caused the organisation.

Judge Zohrab concluded given the publicity of the case, the fact she had offered to pay full reparation, and that the Teaching Council was aware of the offending, the consequences of a conviction would be “out of all proportion to the gravity of the offending”.

“This is not a case where your conduct will be hidden from the Teaching Council. It is something that they will be able to assess in deciding whether or not it is appropriate for you to be registered as a teacher.”