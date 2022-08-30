Police say overall crime is not rising

Police are investigating after the Crinan St Dairy in Invercargill was robbed at the weekend.

Police say crime is not rising despite being aware of three ram-raids, two aggravated robberies and a robbery in the Invercargill area in the past month.

The latest incident was the robbery of the Crinan St Dairy on Sunday evening.

Inspector Jon Bisset said despite the notable incidents there had not been an increase in overall crime.

He did acknowledge Southland and Invercargill were experiencing youth-related crime, including ram raids, at a rate in line with what police were seeing in other districts around the country.

“While the offending is not unexpected, we understand it is frustrating and upsetting for the wider community. Police will actively investigate these incidents and can reassure the community that offenders will not get away with any type of offending.”

During the past two weeks, an 18, 27 and 29-year-old have been arrested and charged in relation to ram raids and aggravated robberies in the area, he said.

He confirmed drug use and gang links were factors to some offending, but he added, that there could be many factors at play.

“The motivations for this type of offending varies and cannot be attributed to any one reason across the board.”

Police wanted to understand why a crime has happened rather than focusing on what has happened and working with partnership agencies to make positive changes, he said.

“Southland is a great community, and we remain committed to combatting criminal activities and ensuring our communities are safe and feel safe. We rely on the eyes and ears of the public and encourage people to report unlawful behaviour.”

The existing closed-circuit television system in central Invercargill was installed in 2005 and is funded by the Invercargill City Council but operated and monitored by police.

There are nine cameras but only one works. And because that footage was poor, police had a less-than 5% success rate in its investigations from the council’s CCTV network.

Earlier this year Invercargill City councillors agreed to form a group of some elected members, council staff, police, and other community stakeholders, to look at the scope of a CCTV upgrade.

A $300,000 budget for the project has been suggested.