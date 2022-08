Police are trying to identify those who hit five Hamilton businesses overnight (file photo).

Police are investigating five ramraids throughout Hamilton city overnight.

The burglaries began at around 2am on Tuesday and continued to around 5am.

They included a Bottle-O, Mobil service station and a dairy.

Senior Sergeant Pete Simpson said police were making enquiries into identifying and locating the offenders.

He said stolen cars were also being forensically tested.