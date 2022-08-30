Hamilton stores count the cost after five raids in one night

Tech Store owner Sandeep Kumar can't afford the loss to his business from last night's ram raid. He says he's going into debt.

Tech Store owner Sandeep Kumar is wondering how he’s going to get out of debt after his shop was one of five Hamilton stores ramraided on Tuesday morning.

He was alerted to his Horsham Downs store alarm at 2.10am, with the CCTV footage showing two men ramming a car into his shopfront and taking products.

“They so calm, they were picking up everything like they were window shopping.”

An early estimation by Kumar is about $13,500 worth of product taken including 11 phones and laptops. Some of the equipment belonged to customers.

“We have just come out of the Covid situation, when business is flat, and we were borrowing money, and I was draining money from my partner, and I am already in $25,000 debt.”

Kumar now has insurance excess to pay and faces the prospect of not having his business open if doors can’t be replaced.

He admits it’s going to be a difficult couple of months.

“It’s a financial stress for me, and I am already struggling to pay my rent.”

It’s only been three weeks since Total Vision eyewear in Hamilton East was previously ramraided, but they were targeted again about 2.37am on Tuesday morning.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Tech Store owner Sandeep Kumar is wondering how he's going to make ends meet after being ramraided.

However, the offenders left empty-handed.

“The car got stuck in the doorway and caught on fire, so they fled in another car,” staff member Rheannon Teao said.

While the door was damaged, she said there was also a fair amount of soot covering glasses inside, involving a large cleanup.

“Three weeks ago at 11pm they kicked in the bottom of the door panel and stole $15,000 worth of sunglasses and frames.”

She said Tuesday’s offender was fully masked and gloved and once the car was stuck, left in another car waiting outside.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Total Vision in Hamilton East have been ramraided twice in less than a month.

“We are devastated, we are a really small business, privately owned, so we are heartbroken."

Teao said they already had toughened glass, and have spoken about roller doors, but it’s not an inviting look for a shopfront in the genteel streets of Hamilton East.

Sandip Dodiya, owner of Holland Superette for more than a decade, also didn't suffer stock loss in a ramraid at 5.10am, but said it hurts mentally.

A white sedan was caught on CCTV footage reversing into Dodiya’s store front three times, before another person tried to wedge it open without success.

The two offenders abandon their attempt and leave the car outside the shop.

“They couldn’t get inside. We have a really solid roller door and a cage,” Dodiya said.

It was the first time Dodiya has suffered a ramraid, although he has been robbed before hence the roller door and metal cage inside the shop.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Holland Superette Sandip Dodiya said ramraids take a strain on businesses owners mental health.

And while product wasn’t lost, it will cost Dodiya to fix the building and if they can’t make a temporary door he will have to close his business for a couple of days.

“I don’t know how much it’s going to cost me, the damage. This kind of situation hurts mentally.”

He will replace the roller door and cage as it’s too much of a risk not to.

Dodiya would like to see the Government give small businesses a subsidy to help with security.

“Small businesses are really struggling.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Borman Road Bottle-O

Bottle-O in Borman Road was another business targeted. Owner Gurdeep Singh said two men were caught trying to use a screwdriver to break into their roller doors.

He has CCTV, alarms and roller doors, however the threat of being ramraided has him checking his phone in bed in the middle of the night and first thing in the morning.

“I pray before I go to bed that I won’t get a phone call to come down here during the night.”

Police minister Chris Hipkins said despite a spike in ramraids, in particular being carried out by young people, overall crime linked to young people has been declining for a number of years.

“Police have a difficult job of making sure they are prosecuting and holding these people to account for their crimes – and I am confident they are – while also ensuring these young people are getting the support they need to not follow that path and offend again.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Minister for police Chris Hipkins said overall crime linked to young people has been declining for a number of years (file photo)

“This is not only an issue for police. We are looking at what more we can do to help get young people on the right path – including being in school, training or meaningful employment.”

National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell said it’s unbelievable Hipkins hasn’t visited a single ram-raided business.

“Chris Hipkins was brought in to return focus to the police portfolio and address Labour’s soft on crime failures in law and order, but it would appear he is no better than his predecessor. Ram-raids have continued to surge since he became minister and don’t appear to be subsiding anytime soon.”

Acting assistant commissioner David Lynch said police sympathise with business owners and there is no question there is a trend which has resulted in an increase of ramraids.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s police spokesperson Mark Mitchell said ramraids have continued to surge under Hipkins (file photo)

“It's a priority for us to prevent them, but if they do happen it’s a priority for us to attend and investigate and where possible hold people to account.”

Lynch said In the next couple of weeks there should have a dozen or so staff trained in regard to the retail crime prevention programme, which has been allocated $6 million committed from the proceeds of crime fund.

“Which will enable us to do 40 to 50 assessments per week and with a range of contractors that will be available to actually do the installation of target hardening measures.”

He said small businesses considered vulnerable and based on past victimisations can expect to be prioritised for an assessment relevant to looking at whether they meet the criteria to access some of that money to protect their stores.