Far-right media hosts in court over alleged distribution of 'objectionable publication'

Hannah Spierer and Kelvyn Alp, who are the hosts of Counterspin Media, will face court on Wednesday.

A couple arrested for allegedly distributing harmful material will appear before a Christchurch court on Wednesday.

Kelvyn Alp and Hannah Spierer, the founders and hosts of far-right media outlet Counterspin, were arrested and bailed in Christchurch last Thursday and charged with distributing an “objectionable publication”.

Under the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act 1993, if found guilty of knowingly distributing an objectionable publication, the pair could face imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine of up to $50,000.

READ MORE:

* Inside the disorienting, contradictory swirl of the convoy, as seen through its media mouthpiece

* South Canterbury man charged over possession of mosque shooter's livestream, manifesto

* Blenheim man charged with possessing mosque shooting video



Alp is charged with two counts of distributing an objectionable publication and one charge of failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search, while Spierer is charged with distributing an objectionable publication, failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search and obstructing police.

According to people posting on Counterspin’s Telegram page on their behalf, the couple’s bail conditions included not being able to view or post on social media.

Earlier this month, Counterspin was banned from Instagram after Alp called for a trial and violence against the Government.

The pair do not normally live in Christchurch and were visiting when police raided the residence they were staying at.

Counterspin’s live shows have hosted many of the loudest voices in the Covid-19 conspiracy movement, including lawyer Sue Grey, former broadcaster Liz Gunn and New Zealand Doctors Speak Out With Science.

Alp, who set up an anti-Government militia in the early 2000s, has frequently claimed the virus that caused Covid-19 does not exist and has likened vaccinations against it to being an attempted genocide.

The couple were involved in the anti-mandate movement, including the 23-day occupation on Parliament grounds that ended in police raids, fire, and over 80 arrests.

Since the couple’s arrest, Counterspin has called for donations to help fund legal fees in a move that volunteer group Fighting Against Conspiracy Theories Aotearoa (FACT) believed it was doing to ratchet up its campaign.

A FACT spokesperson said using an arrest as a platform builder was a common tactic among disinformation groups and often united them to swarm on an issue.

“The facts don't matter – to the movement, this is just repression,” the spokesperson said.