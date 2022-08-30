Man's bad driving was 'near the most serious possible offending', judge says

Wayne Parker drove drunk along the Christchurch Northern Motorway, swerving towards oncoming traffic. An appeal against his prison sentence has now been dismissed. (File photo)

A drunk driver played chicken with oncoming traffic as he drove on the wrong side of a Christchurch motorway for 2 kilometres, forcing a milk tanker driver to swerve, before another motorist forced him to stop.

Wayne Parker was sentenced to one year and four months’ imprisonment by the Christchurch District Court earlier this year for dangerous driving and driving with excess blood alcohol.

On March 13, 2022, he got on the wrong side of the Christchurch Northern Motorway and drove towards another vehicle heading in the opposite direction, swerving at the last moment to avoid a collision. He then drove towards a milk tanker, forcing the driver to swerve to avoid a crash.

Parker appealed his sentence, saying the judge made an error about his blood alcohol level, adopted an excessive starting point for considering his sentence, and should have given him home detention. Earlier this month, High Court Justice Jan Marie Doogue dismissed the appeal, agreeing Parker’s actions were “near the most serious possible offending” for driving.

READ MORE:

* Waimate man sentenced to supervision for dangerous driving

* Judge takes a risk on recividist reckless driver guilty of running at police

* Police Eagle helicopter comes to the rescue of suspected heart attack victim



MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Justice Jan-Marie Doogue agreed Wayne Parker’s driving was so egregious that a prison sentence was warranted.

Parker drove on the wrong side of the road for 2 kilometres and stopped only when a member of the public travelling on the same side pulled in front of his car to stop him, court documents said.

Police later found Parker stumbling through a field.

He failed four times to provide a breath test, before a blood test found he had 240 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood – four times the legal limit.

He had seven previous convictions for drink-driving, the most recent from 2017.

The sentencing judge said Parker’s behaviour was “near the most serious possible offending for an offence of this nature”.

Parker’s actions posed serious danger to him and other road users, the judge said.

“In my view, your offending was so egregious that no sentence short of imprisonment would achieve the level of denunciation and deterrence required,” the judge told him.

“It needs to be put out there in the community that behaviour such as this is so totally unacceptable that it will and must result in imprisonment.”

Justice Doogue agreed in her appeal decision, saying it was “offending of the worst kind” in terms of drink-driving seriousness, and given Parker’s history, a stern prison sentence was warranted.

Parker had been sentenced to home detention for drink-driving three times before. Justice Doogue said Parker had clearly not been deterred by those sentences.

“Because there was no error in the judge’s analysis it is not necessary for this court to undertake a fresh examination of home detention – a successful appeal requires the identification of error,” she said.

“The appeal is dismissed.”