Woman pleads guilty to causing death of off-duty St John ambulance officer

Sean Dickey, 22, was killed in a crash while riding his motorcycle in April.

A woman has pleaded guilty following a fatal crash that killed an off-duty St John ambulance officer and seriously injured another.

Anja Jacoba Maria Hermina Derks appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday before Community Magistrate Simon Heale charged with operating a vehicle carelessly causing death and operating a vehicle carelessly causing injury.

The 60-year-old, through her lawyer, pleaded guilty to both charges. She declined to comment afterwards, and will be sentenced on October 17.

Ambulance officer Sean Dickey, 22, and the other victim were travelling on motorcycles on Halswell Rd towards Christchurch about 6.45pm on April 19, according to the summary of facts.

Derks was travelling in the opposite direction in a white Ford Endura approaching the intersection of Aidanfield Dr, heading home. The intersection has a 80kph speed limit.

The lead rider, Dickey, was wearing “high visibility garments”, while the other rider was wearing predominantly dark clothing with less reflective material. Both had their lights on and were travelling about 80kph.

SUPPLIED Dickey was always helping people and had been a cadet since he was 6 years old, his parents say.

Derks slowed as she approached the intersection, reducing her speed to 26kph as she began turning into Aidanfield Dr.

The police investigation report said she was “making an unhurried turn at the intersection”.

“That behaviour is consistent with the driver having looked but failed to see the approaching motorcyclists.”

Dickey was about 43m away from the intersection as Derks began to cross his lane.

He braked, skidded for less than a second, and tipped his motorcycle over to its left, striking the front left corner of the car.

Derks drove over the motorcycle, her car coming to a stop on top of Dickey.

The second motorcyclist was about 30m behind Dickey. He also braked heavily, before hitting the side of Derks’ car hard, the momentum taking him over its rear, before a landed on the road and came to a stop near the gutter.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Emergency services at the scene of the crash.

Dickey suffered “high-energy impact injuries” to his chest, abdomen and pelvis, and crushing to his chest. He died at the scene.

The other motorcyclist suffered a broken leg and fractured heel.

After the accident, Derks was “in shock and disbelief, shaking and hyperventilating,” the summary said.

“She told a person on the scene that she didn’t see the motorcyclist and couldn’t understand what had happened. She was very concerned about the motorcyclists, asking how they were.”

Derks co-operated with a blood test which showed no sign of alcohol or impairing drugs.

She declined to comment further.

Dickey’s parents, Steve Dickey, and Mei Lian Dickey, previously told Stuff they were “so, so proud of him”.

“He’s the best son you could ever wish for,” Steve Dickey said.

Mei Lian Dickey said her son, who was an only child, had a “beautiful soul”.

“He had no malice for anyone. Time and time again he won awards for helping out in the community.”

Dickey became a St John cadet at the age of 6. He later attended Mt Aspiring College in Wānaka before doing a year in the St John fundraising department and then becoming a full-time emergency medical technician.

He spent a lot of his spare time as a St John youth volunteer supporter as well as a sailing coach and sailing umpire.

His parents, who live in Wānaka, travelled to Christchurch for Easter to spend time with him.

“He was just living the dream,” Steve Dickey said.

“He just loved life, he had everything lined up. He had a great job, he just bought himself a new car … he was just as happy as Larry.”

St John Ambulance Canterbury District operations manager Curt Ward said at the time the “devastating loss” had been felt “across the St John whānau”.