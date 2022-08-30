Alleged murder victim appeared dead when firefighters came across him, court hears

Elizabeth Adore Sheed, Lyndon Paul Sheed and Mitchell Thomas Carston are jointly charged with the murder of Kane Wayman on January 1, 2021.

Firefighters out on a call-out have described the moment they came across Kane Alan Wayman’s bloodied and lifeless body inside his white Mercedes.

Wayman, 46, was dropped at Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition in his car early on New Year’s Day 2021. He had suffered serious head injuries and died a short time later.

Mitchell Thomas Carston, 26, Lyndon Paul Sheed, 43, and his daughter Elizabeth (Liz) Adora Sheed, 26, are jointly charged with Wayman’s murder and appeared for the third day of their jury trial in the High Court at Christchurch on Tuesday. All three deny any involvement with the alleged assault.

Firefighters Ryan Thomson and Stephen Rule told the court they were attending a job at Canterbury Museum on the day when the Mercedes pulled up behind them and the driver asked for help.

The driver, who is a witness in the trial and has name suppression, originally told the firefighters they found Wayman on the road and picked him up, the court heard.

Wayman appeared lifeless. He had dilated pupils, was unresponsive and covered in blood, and his face was cut and bruised, Thomson told the jury. He did not respond when they tried to rouse him, did not appear to breathing and appeared to have injured knuckles.

Supplied Kane Alan Wayman, 46, was dropped at Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition by a white Mercedes early on New Year’s Day 2021.

There was blood all over the boot of the car and the windscreen was cracked, Thomson said.

Wayman was cold to the touch and his head and face were blue and purple, Rule said.

“I believed he was dead,” Rule told the jury. “The situation didn’t seem right.”

The firefighters escorted the white Mercedes using lights and sirens through the central city to Christchurch Hospital.

Resuscitation was attempted but Wayman was declared dead about 20 minutes later, just after 9am.

Lyndon Sheed – a leader of the Mongols MC gang – and Carston are accused of carrying out the alleged attack on Wayman, while Liz Sheed is accused of instigating it in the weeks leading up, and encouraging the alleged beating as it was carried out.

Wayman, who was formerly in a relationship with Liz Sheed, went to a party with her at the South Island headquarters of the Mongols motorcycle gang in Burnham, near Christchurch, on December 31, 2020.

There he was subject to a fatal attack instigated by Sheed, the woman he loved, the Crown alleged.

An autopsy found Wayman died from blunt trauma to the head and neck, and he had an enlarged heart, possibly exacerbated by methamphetamine use.

The trial continues.