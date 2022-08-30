Beating with 'vigilante flavour' left victim with 'dying' kidney

Bystanders called an ambulance for Benjamin Metcalfe’s victim, who began vomiting after the assault.

An assault with a “vigilante flavour” left a man with a ruptured spleen and a “dying kidney”.

Benjamin Metcalfe, 19, was sentenced on Tuesday in Nelson District Court on a charge of wounding with intent to injure.

The summary of facts, read in court by Judge David Ruth, said Metcalfe and the victim were friends, a relationship that soured when Metcalfe’s ex and the victim began a relationship.

On January 9, at about 3.15pm, Metcalfe was riding his motorbike along Annesbrook Drive when he saw the victim.

Metcalfe stopped his motorbike, and ran across the road. Approaching his victim from behind, he grabbed the man’s shoulder and began punching his head. The man fell to the ground, while trying to deflect the blows with his hands.

When the victim asked Metcalfe, “why are you doing this?” Metcalfe replied “you know why”.

Metcalfe pushed the man’s legs apart and kicked him in his stomach.

The assault ended when members of the public intervened. The victim, who had begun vomiting, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The victim needed five blood transfusions over two days, followed by surgery. The treatment “did not go to plan”, Ruth said. “Now his kidney is dying, and he is in and out of hospital.”

Metcalfe’s lawyer, John Sandston, said the attack was “unpremeditated”.

“Because of the friendship they had had, he felt there had been some disloyalty. [Metcalfe] snapped, went across the road, and gave him a terrible beating.”

Experiences in Metcalfe’s background meant he was vulnerable to losing his temper, Sandston said.

Metcalfe was willing to work on himself to ensure nothing of this nature happened again, Sandston said. “He should not let this define him.”

Judge Ruth said the “mindless violence”, had aggravating factors including the serious injury, and the blows the man had received while lying on the ground, defenceless.

“There was a vigilante flavour about it,” Ruth said.

Ruth gave Metcalfe credit for the steps he’d taken to “work on himself”.

While Metcalfe had been willing to engage with restorative justice, his victim was not. The victim impact statement was not read in court at the victim’s request, due to its sensitive nature, Ruth said.

From a start point of three years, Ruth gave Metcalfe discounts for an early guilty plea, and for matters raised in a pre-sentence report, which described a sporadic working life, and alcohol and drug issues.

Ruth reached a final sentence of nine months’ home detention, and ordered Metcalfe to complete programmes as directed by probation.