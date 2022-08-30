Suspected arson at North Canterbury lifestyle block

Emergency services were called to a blaze at a North Canterbury lifestyle block that police believe may have been deliberately lit. (File photo)

Police are investigating a suspected arson at a lifestyle block in North Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the property on Marshmans Rd, near McLeods Rd, on the morning of August 20.

They arrived to find a house partially ablaze.

The sole occupant, a woman, had escaped unharmed.

Detective Sergeant Daniel Isherwood said police believed the fire was deliberately lit.

The woman told investigators she woke to find her house on fire and fled.

Isherwood said she was lucky not to be injured.

He appealed for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area between 4am and 8am on the day of the fire to contact police.

Anyone with information, such as security camera footage, should call police on 105 and ask to be put in touch with Detective Sergeant Daniel Isherwood.