Almost five decades after assault, victim addresses his abuser in court

Bevan Frost’s victim could not outrun the impact of the indecent assault he’d endured as a boy. (Filep hoto)

Almost five decades after he assaulted a young relative, 88-year-old Bevan William Frost listened as his victim described a life changed forever.

Frost stood in the dock as his relative, now in his late 50s, read his victim impact statement during a sentencing in Nelson District Court on Tuesday.

“I trusted you and loved you,” the man said. “You hid your behaviour in plain sight. Your tickling, chasing games were fun. You betrayed that trust.”

Frost had pleaded guilty to a representative charge of indecent assault, relating to two incidents in the 1970s.

The summary of facts described a “playful uncle”, who tickled and chased his young relative.

During one incident at a family farm, Frost caught his 8-year-old victim and put his hand down his pants. Two years later, Frost “ambushed” the young boy as he came out of a bathroom, overpowering him and again, putting his hands down his pants.

The victim fought Frost off, and ran away. However, he could not outrun the impact of Frost’s actions.

“The harm you have done cannot be undone,” the man said. “I’ve had a life sentence of anxiety, guilt and shame.”

In his youth, the man had abused alcohol and indulged in reckless behaviour, he said. Later, he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Every time I thought about you, I felt my skin crawl, and I would break out in an anxious sweat ... It compromised my ability to have a normal life.”

Frost’s lawyer, Michael Vesty, said his client had lived a prosocial life, raising children and contributing to the community. Now with failing health, Frost was “effectively housebound,” and dependent on his wife, Vesty said.

Judge David Ruth said the “breach of trust” had significantly impacted Frost’s victim.

“He was only 8 and 10, he was vulnerable, he had no say in the matter ... The effect will accompany him until he dies.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Judge David Ruth thanked Frost’s victim for his bravery, telling him he hoped “this brings the matter to some close”.

Ruth acknowledged Frost’s age and failing health, which meant a low risk of reoffending. He sentenced him to six months community detention.

Ruth thanked Frost’s victim for his bravery. “I hope this brings the matter to some close.”

Outside court, Frost’s victim said he wanted to let people know it was never too late to speak out.

“I spent my life wondering and hoping I was the only victim. With the passing of time and the age of my abuser I needed to speak up before it was too late,” he said.

“I want to encourage other people that have experienced this kind of behaviour from adults in their life to come forward.”