Eye surgeon Philip Polkinghorne pleads not guilty to murdering wife Pauline Hanna

Philip Polkinghorne outside the High Court at Auckland with lawyer Tiffany Buckley.

An eye surgeon accused of murdering his wife, Auckland woman Pauline Hanna, has pleaded not guilty and will face a jury trial.

Philip John Polkinghorne was charged with Hanna’s murder 16 months after her death in Remuera in April 2021.

He appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday where his lawyer Ron Mansfield QC said not guilty pleas could be entered on his behalf.

Justice Neil Campbell set a six-week trial date for July 2024 and remanded Polkinghorne on bail.

After Polkinghorne’s first appearance at the district court, he provided a statement through his lawyer, saying he was “shocked” to have been charged.

Supplied Pauline Hanna died at her Remuera home in April 2021.

“The justice process must now run its course and I trust the truth will be shown.

“I thank my family and friends for their enduring love and support.”

Hanna, also known as Pauline Polkinghorne, was found dead at the Upland Rd home she owned with Polkinghorne and her sister-in-law.

She had held various roles at Counties Manukau District Health Board over the two decades prior to her death.

In a statement issued at the time, the DHB described the 63-year-old as a highly respected and much loved staff member.

“Pauline held various roles within the DHB since joining in mid-1998 and was most recently seconded to lead the Auckland region’s logistic supply chain work related to Covid-19.

“The passing of Pauline has left a large hole in the fabric of our whānau and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this time.”

About six weeks after she died, firefighters were called to a blaze at the house. Upon arrival, they discovered a portable gas bottle had gone up in flames, not the home.

“The fire is not believed to be suspicious,” they said at the time.