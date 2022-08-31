'Teddy bear' Levi Haami remembered as teen jailed for fatal one-punch assault

Levi Haami, 18, died after he was punched in the car park of a Countdown supermarket in Christchurch.

A teenager who fatally punched another teen in a supermarket car park made a rap song bragging about the crime while he was in custody.

Levi Haami, 18, died on December 5, 2021, a day after he was punched by Armani Williams in Christchurch on December 4.

Williams, now 17, initially faced a charge of murder and pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the High Court at Christchurch in May. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to three years' jail.

At least 50 supporters of Haami were in court wearing “Justice for Levi” shirts, while Williams’ friends and family were also in attendance at what was an emotionally charged sentencing.

READ MORE:

* Opposing views about the fatal punch near Te Papa that killed Simon Strickland

* Teen accused of murdering 18-year-old Levi Haami makes first appearance in High Court

* Teenager killed by punch was a 'sweet, curious boy' as 16-year-old denies murder charge



The High Court’s largest courtroom’s public gallery was packed, with some visitors having to stand.

Several of Haami’s grief-stricken friends and family read emotional victim impact statements.

Haami’s father, Glenn Haami, told Williams he was a “coward” and his actions had ruined many lives.

“You’ve taken away our son, grandson, brother, cousin, and bro, with no apology to our family.

“Any sentence will never be enough.”

He apologised for tension between the Williams and Haami families at previous court appearances.

Supplied Haami was a cheeky, handsome young man whose smile lit up rooms as he walked in, his family say.

“We are a peaceful family and at the end of the day we have all lost.”

A supporter of Williams was removed from the courtroom for filming, which prompted further tension between both sides. Haami family supporters called it “disgusting” and called for the video to be deleted.

Justice Gerald Nation pleaded with the public gallery to remain calm as the sentencing proceeded.

Despite claiming he was remorseful, Williams recorded a rap song while in custody at Te Puna Wai youth justice facility, bragging about Haami’s death on the phone to an associate.

The friend recorded the rap and posted it to Williams’ Instagram.

Judge Nation said it caused Haami’s family “considerable pain”.

A friend of Haami told the court he was a “big teddy bear” and did not have a single bad bone in his body.

Alden Williams/Stuff Justice Gerald Nation sentenced Armani Williams, 17, to three years’ prison for the manslaughter of Haami.

He loved cars, his friends and his family, and was “a beautiful soul who was destined for success”.

According to the summary of facts, the two teenagers had met at least once previously, and Williams’ foster parents were related to the Haami family.

About 2am on December 4, Haami was with friends in the car park at Countdown on Moorhouse Ave. Between 30 and 50 cars had gathered there.

Haami, who was in a car with four associates, got out to go to the toilet, and walked to some clothing bins near the corner of Madras St and Moorhouse Ave.

About same time, a car was driving east on Moorhouse Ave. Williams was hanging out of the right rear side.

Haami said to Williams: “Why are you looking at my dick?”

The driver did a U-turn, entered the car park, and a “visibly agitated” Williams got out.

He “forcefully punched” Haami in the side of the mouth, causing him to fall backwards, with the back of his head striking the ground.

He then kicked Haami in the leg and yelled at him, before returning to his car and being driven away.

Williams returned about 10 minutes later while members of the public and Haami’s associates performed first aid.

He yelled out words to the effect of, “is he breathing?” and “is he up yet?”.

Several people told him to leave, which he did.

Haami suffered “catastrophic brain injuries”. He was taken to Christchurch Hospital and placed on life support. It was later turned off, and he died the following day.

Justice Nation gave Williams discounts for his early guilty plea, background factors and youth, arriving at a final sentence of three years’ imprisonment.

“You killed a young man who was not a threat to you. I hope you take the time to think about how you go about a life without violence, and you learn how to be there for people who need you,” the judge told him.

Williams will serve at least the start of his sentence in the youth wing of Christchurch Men's Prison.