Teen jailed for fatal one-punch assault against 'teddy bear' in car park

Levi Haami, 18, died after he was punched in the car park of a Countdown supermarket in Christchurch.

A teenager who fatally punched another teen in a supermarket car park made a rap song bragging about the crime while he was in custody.

Levi Haami, 18, died on December 5, 2021, a day after Armani Williams punched him in Christchurch.

Williams, now 17, initially faced a charge of murder and pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the High Court at Christchurch in May. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to three years in jail.

The High Court public gallery was packed, including about 50 people wearing “Justice for Levi” shirts, and Williams’ friends and family.

READ MORE:

* Opposing views about the fatal punch near Te Papa that killed Simon Strickland

* Teen accused of murdering 18-year-old Levi Haami makes first appearance in High Court

* Teenager killed by punch was a 'sweet, curious boy' as 16-year-old denies murder charge



Haami’s father, Glenn Haami, told Williams, in a victim impact statement, that he was a “coward” and his actions had ruined many lives.

“You have taken away our son, grandson, brother, cousin and bro, with no apology to our family.

“Any sentence will never be enough.”

He apologised for tension between the Williams and Haami families at previous court appearances.

Supplied Levi Haami was a cheeky, handsome young man whose smile lit up rooms as he walked in, his family say.

“We are a peaceful family and, at the end of the day, we have all lost.”

A supporter of Williams was removed from the courtroom for filming, which prompted further tension. Haami family supporters called it “disgusting” and called for the video to be deleted.

Justice Gerald Nation pleaded with the public gallery to remain calm.

Defence lawyer Ethan Huda said Williams had still shown remorse in an apology letter written two days after the assault, which was read to the court.

“I do not know what I can do except take full responsibility. I am so very sorry,” the letter said.

But the rap, which Williams did while in custody at Te Puna Wai youth justice facility, meant any apology was “hollow and meaningless”, Crown prosecutor Kerry White argued.

In the rap, Williams bragged about Haami’s death on the phone to an associate. The associate recorded the rap and posted it to Williams’ Instagram.

Justice Nation said it caused Haami’s family “considerable pain”.

A friend of Haami told the court he was a “teddy bear” with no bad bone in his body.

Alden Williams/Stuff Justice Gerald Nation sentenced Armani Williams, 17, to three years in prison for the manslaughter of Levi Haami.

He loved cars, his friends and family, and was “a beautiful soul who was destined for success”.

In a poem, Haami’s 7-year-old sister said her brother was “everything” to her.

“Now I won’t get to see what he looks like when he grows up and he won’t be here to see me grow up.

“I don’t have a brother any more because of you,” she told Williams.

Lisa Williams said her son's death destroyed her.

“His hand gripped on to mine in his last moments, I thought he was trying to hold on. I can never erase that from my memory.”

According to the summary of facts, Williams and Haami had met at least once previously, and Williams’ foster parents were related to the Haami family.

About 2am on December 4, Haami was with friends in the car park at Countdown in Moorhouse Ave.

Haami walked to some clothing bins in the corner of the car park to urinate.

About the same time, a car was driving east in Moorhouse Ave. Williams was hanging out of the right rear side.

Haami said to Williams: “Why are you looking at my dick?”

The driver did a U-turn, entered the car park, and a “visibly agitated” Williams got out.

He “forcefully punched” Haami in the side of the mouth, causing him to fall backwards, with the back of his head striking the ground.

Williams returned about 10 minutes later while members of the public and Haami’s associates performed first aid.

He yelled out words to the effect of “is he breathing?” and “is he up yet?”.

Several people told him to leave, which he did.

Haami suffered “catastrophic brain injuries”. He was taken to Christchurch Hospital and placed on life support. It was later turned off and he died the following day.

Justice Nation gave Williams discounts for his early guilty plea, background factors and youth, arriving at three years’ imprisonment.

“You killed a young man who was not a threat to you. I hope you take the time to think about how you go about a life without violence, and you learn how to be there for people who need you,” the judge told him.

Williams will serve at least the start of his sentence in the youth wing of Christchurch Men's Prison.

In a statement, Haami’s family said: “We are committed to seeking change so that this type of offending has a higher recognition in the justice system.”

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said nothing would ease the pain of what happened “but it is my hope that today’s sentencing will bring some level of comfort for his loved ones”.