Bling-dripping drug dealer didn't claim three Harley-Davidsons

Ali Siloata, pictured at his sentencing, was laden with gold jewellery when police caught up with him. (File photo)

Three unclaimed Harley-Davidson motorbikes seized in a Wellington drug bust in 2019 are to be sold as an official depreciation rate applied to the bikes saw their value plunge from $42,000 to just $15,000.

Despite the Inland Revenue Department’s depreciation rate for motorbikes of 30% a year, the bikes should be sold for fair market value, a High Court judge has said.

The bikes - and a suitcase full of $190,170 cash, found in the boot of a car – were being held awaiting a decision on a police criminal proceeds recovery application.

The cash was found in a car that another man was driving, but Ali Siloata was allegedly wearing his wealth when he was caught wearing gold chains, a watch with diamonds, two gold rings with diamonds and a gold Krugerrand coin ring.

In July last year Siloata, 42, was sentenced in the Wellington District Court to 7½ years jail.

Police allege the bikes were Siloata’s, but he did not respond to the court papers about them, and they were registered in the names of other people. The registered owners have disclaimed any interest in them.

Applying the IRD depreciation rate, the 2015 Harley-Davidson V-ROD valued at $18,500 in May 2019 was now worth $6572.14.

A 2013 Harley-Davidson V-ROD, valued at $17,500 in May 2019, was now worth $6216.89.

And a 2007 Harley-Davidson Dyna Super Glide, valued at $7500 in 2019, was worth $2664.39.

WELLINGTON POLICE/FACEBOOK One of the bikes seized as part of a major drug operation in Wellington targeting two syndicates profiting from drugs. (File photo)

So the bikes worth $42,500 in 2019 were now valued at about $15,500.

Police found the bikes at an address linked to Siloata, who had a declared income of $8019.03 between 2012 and 2019, Justice Helen Cull noted.

The haul was found as police wrapped up two related drug investigations in the Wellington area.

Decisions on what happened to seized property were usually made after criminal charges against the defendants were resolved, but in the meantime vehicles especially were losing value.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Some of the jewellery Wellington police seized at the end of two drug operations in May 2019. (File photo)

While Siloata was dealt with on charges including possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of supply, the trial for another man charged with money laundering was still at least a year away.

The judge said since the bikes were unclaimed, by law they had to be kept for a year before a forfeiture order could be made.

Her decision included a reference to depreciating assets being sold before forfeiture was decided, especially where storage and insurance costs were accumulating.

The sale proceeds could be held in an interest-bearing bank account.