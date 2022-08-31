Arrest made in Mosgiel aggravated robbery

The scene of an aggravated robbery in Mosgiel, Dunedin.

A man has been arrested for the aggravated robbery of a Mosgiel pub.

Two people held-up Crofters Bar on Gordon Rd just before 11pm on Friday.

A 29-year-old man was charged with the aggravated robbery, and will appear at the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday.

Other offenders connected to the robbery remain at large.

READ MORE:

* Man accused of injuring dairy owner during robbery elects trial by jury

* 501 deportee named as Mosgiel dairy robbery co-accused

* Man accused of robbing Mosgiel dairy keeps name secret - for now



The man was also jointly charged with a 35-year-old-man for an earlier aggravated robbery that unfolded on Peter St in Caversham, Dunedin, on August 13 2022.

Anyone with information about either incident was urged to call police on 105 and quote file number 220827/7238.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or via https://www.crimestoppers-nz.org/