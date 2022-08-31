Shot man told police he did not know pair who shot him

The man who was shot in both legs in Christchurch says he does not know the two men who shot him.

The man was shot just after 11.15am on Tuesday outside a property near the intersection of Hereford St and Stanmore Rd in Linwood. The men responsible remain at large.

Police have now spoken with the victim in hospital. Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman said he told investigators that two men approached him while he was sitting in a park area.

“After a brief interaction he was shot. We have no information to suggest the victim was shot from a vehicle,” Jellyman said.

The victim said he did not know the offenders, who are believed to be of Māori or Pasifika descent, Jellyman said.

Jellyman said police wanted to hear from anyone who saw the two men leaving the scene on foot or getting into a car.

Police also wanted to hear from anyone with dash camera or security camera footage who may have captured the area or surrounding streets between 11am and 12pm on Tuesday.

A scene examination had been done and cordons were no longer in place, police said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Police at the scene of the shooting on Tuesday.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and remained in hospital in a stable condition on Wednesday.

The man has bullet wounds in both legs, but it is unclear whether he was shot once or twice.

Police asked for witnesses or anyone with information or concerns to call them on 105, quoting file number 220830/8157

Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.