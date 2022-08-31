Blackmailer demanded money and sex from young mum over naked photo

Bryon Cooper sent dozens of texts to a young woman demanding sex and money.

A young man who demanded money and sex from a young mum or he would show naked photos of her to Oranga Tamariki has been given community work.

Byron Cooper​, 21, from Johnsonville, spent the better part of a day in February texting the young woman, telling her he would show photos of her to Oranga Tamariki and saying they would take away her infant child.

Wellington District Court judge Andrew Nicholls​ said Cooper’s demands escalated over the course of the day until he was asking for $50 a week and sex whenever he wanted it.

Cooper had known the woman briefly, although it was years ago. Since then she had moved on and had a child.

Cooper had contacted her through Facebook Messenger and asked her if she wanted to have sex.

She politely explained she did not want to and had a child now.

However, Cooper continued to contact her saying he would use the photo he had to contact Oranga Tamariki about her child which would be taken away.

At one point she paid $200 into his bank account but when the demands continued she went to the police.

In a victim impact statement to the court the woman - whose name is suppressed - said she felt like she broke when he threatened to go to Oranga Tamariki.

She felt embarrassed and shamed and said he knew she was vulnerable and took advantage of that.

Judge Nicholls said it was deliberate highly demeaning behaviour.

Cooper also had a previous conviction for indecent communication with a young person from when he was 17.

The judge said given that conviction, Cooper knew his online offending was wrong.

”You threatened a young mum with the loss of her child.”

He ordered Cooper to do 100 hours of community work, 12 months of supervision and to pay $200 reparation and $200 in emotional harm to the victim.

Cooper’s lawyer, Lynda Stevens,​ said he was remorseful from the beginning and the photos had now been deleted.