Ramraid on Chartwell shopping centre in Hamilton

Chartwell shopping centre was the target of a ramraid on Wednesday morning (file photo)

A sports store was the target of a ramraid at Chartwell Shopping centre in Hamilton overnight.

A stolen vehicle was used to get into the mall and multiple offenders targeted stole a large quantity of clothing from a sports store at 1.30am on Wednesday.

The thieves then left in a second vehicle, neither of which have been found.

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said police arrived at the scene within minutes of the report , but were unable to locate the offenders.”

Police are examining the scene and Smith said they are following positive lines of enquiry.

“We understand that burglaries of this kind are distressing to business owners and to the wider community, and we’re working hard to bring the offenders to account.

Smith said it appears that the vehicles used had been stolen earlier in the evening.

“We’re seeing the same kinds of vehicles stolen time and time again for use in burglaries. We urge vehicle owners to take steps to secure their vehicles when parked in driveways and public spaces, including using a steering lock if the vehicle isn't fitted with an immobiliser."

He said that if members of the public are offered clothing for sale they should question deals that look too good to be true.

“If you’re offered goods at a price that seems to be a steal, take a harder look at what you’re really buying in to. Don’t encourage offending by buying stolen goods.”

Anyone with information are asked to contact police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using My Report. Please reference file number 220831/1565.

Information can also be provided anonymously through crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.