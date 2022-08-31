Parliament protester who pulled off police officer's mask given supervision

Protesters clash with police at Parliament grounds in Wellington earlier this year. (File photo)

A protester who pulled a mask off the police officer over a skirmish line during the Parliament occupation in February, then punched the officer in the eye, has been given supervision by the court.

Anthony Sean Woods​, 23, had pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on police and assault for both the punch and pulling off the mask.

He was part of the group on Parliament grounds when police moved in on February 10. About 120 people were arrested in the first wave of arrests.

Woods had reached over other protesters to grab the mask of an officer and pull it off. When the officer looked up, Woods punched him in the left eye.

Wellington District Court judge Andrew Nicholls​ sentenced him to six months’ supervision, telling him he took a dim view of assaults on police.

He said there was a useful restorative justice meeting between Woods and the officer and his family that had ended with the officer wishing Woods well.

Woods’ lawyer Oliver Neas​ said Woods had no affinity with the other protesters. He had been there because some of his friends were there.