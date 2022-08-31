'Extraordinarily bizarre' to suggest Kane Wayman died spontaneously, pathologist says

Kane Alan Wayman, 46, was dropped at Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition by a white Mercedes early on New Year’s Day 2021.

A suggestion from defence lawyers that injuries Kane Wayman sustained at a New Year’s gang party did not cause his death has been refuted by a medical expert.

Kane Alan Wayman, 46, was dropped at Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition in his car early on New Year’s Day 2021. He had serious head injuries and died a short time later.

Mitchell Thomas Carston, 26, Lyndon Paul Sheed, 43, and Elizabeth (Liz) Adora Sheed, 26, are jointly charged with Wayman’s murder and appeared for the fourth day of their jury trial in the High Court at Christchurch on Wednesday. All three deny any involvement with the alleged assault.

Lyndon Sheed – a leader of the Mongols MC gang – and Carston are accused of carrying out the alleged attack, while Liz Sheed is accused of instigating it in the weeks leading up, and encouraging the alleged beating as it was carried out.

On Wednesday, forensic pathologist Dr Leslie Anderson said Wayman’s death was likely a culmination of factors, including his meth use and heart problems, but were triggered by a physical altercation.

Carston’s defence lawyer Peter Redpath suggested the death occurred spontaneously from one of those factors alone, but this was an “extraordinarily bizarre” suggestion, Anderson said.

“He would not have died if not for the circumstances. He was still alive after taking meth, but he was not still alive after the altercation.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Elizabeth Adore Sheed, Lyndon Paul Sheed and Mitchell Thomas Carston are jointly charged with the murder of Kane Wayman. Their High Court trial is ongoing.

Lyndon Sheed and Carston – who the Crown’s key witness described as “the prospect” – began punching Wayman after an argument in the early hours of the morning at the Mongols gang pad, with Sheed delivering a “king hit” that dropped him to the ground, the jury heard earlier in the trial.

It was alleged that Wayman was then stomped “over 10 times” as he lay on the ground.

Lyndon Sheed’s lawyer Christopher Lange asked Anderson if Wayman’s head injuries were consistent with him being stomped on so many times.

Anderson said the lack of internal bleeding meant it was unlikely he was stomped over ten times.

Wayman was then lifted into the back of his car and driven to Christchurch Hospital by a friend.

Anderson said the evidence showed Wayman was dying or dead when he was put in the back of the car.

Anderson accepted it was “unlikely” the injuries Wayman suffered alone could cause death.

His death was likely a culmination of his health factors and was triggered by the physical altercation, she said.

Wayman, who was formerly in a relationship with Liz Sheed, went to a party with her at the South Island headquarters of the Mongols motorcycle gang in Burnham, near Christchurch, on December 31, 2020.

There he was subject to a fatal attack instigated by Sheed, the woman he loved, the Crown alleged.

Wayman could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead shortly after 9am.

An autopsy found he died from blunt trauma to the head and neck, an enlarged heart, possibly exacerbated by methamphetamine use and his obesity.

The trial is continuing.