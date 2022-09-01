Eight ramraids in three days as cops make arrests in relation to mall raid

A youth is facing charges after a ramraid at Chartwell Shopping Centre on Wednesday.

Police have made arrests for one of the eight ramraids in Waikato this week.

A teenager has been arrested and charged after a ramraid on Stirling Sports in Chartwell Shopping Centre on Wednesday.

The youth will appear in Hamilton Youth Court on Thursday charged with burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, along with other charges relating to three smash and grab burglaries that occurred in Hamilton on August 11.

A second youth was arrested but released without charge at this time, pending further enquiries.

STUFF Then police Minister Poto Williams announces $6m will go towards installing bollards, alarms and fog cannons in stores to combat ramraids (video first published on May 26, 2022).

Police have not ruled-out further arrests and charges.

Meanwhile, Waikato police are investigating two more ramraids in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police said a vehicle was driven into a store on Main St in Huntly around 3.18am.

The vehicle was left at the scene and the offenders fled in a second vehicle.

Further south in Te Awamutu, a vehicle was driven into a shop on Alexandra St around 4.30am.

The vehicle was also left at the scene and the offenders left in another one.

Enquiries are under way. This will include determining what might have been taken and forensic examinations of the retail premises and vehicles.

It comes after five raids on Tuesday around Hamilton.