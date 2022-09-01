Traumatic night of robbery and violence in isolated farmhouse

The robbery took place at this farmhouse on Rotokauri Rd one night in January 2021.

A man who subjected four young friends to a traumatic night of robbery and violence in an isolated farmhouse had not long been out of jail following a racially-motivated attack on a couple and their child.

Cambridge man Troy Mudford, 21, was sentenced to two years and 11 months on one representative charge of robbery and one of assault with a weapon when he appeared in the High Court in Hamilton.

At Thursday’s sentencing of Mudford and his accomplices – Matamata woman Maxine Danielle Mcwaters and Shannon Jennifer Avery, of Nelson – it was revealed the consequences for the victims of the trio’s crimes could ultimately prove to be more dire than for the offenders themselves.

As Justice Pheroze Jagose noted, they had suffered prolonged stress and anxiety as a result of the experience on the night of Saturday, January 16 and Sunday, January 17 last year.

Two had lost employment, the custody of a child, and had been forced to relocate to another part of the country.

One of the female victims had recounted in her victim statement how she had become extremely introverted and vigilant when it came to dealing with other people.

Mcwaters, 30, was sentenced to two years and five months in jail on the robbery charge. Avery, 39, was sentenced on the robbery and a different assault-with-a-weapon charge to two years and eight months.

The trio had gone to trial on more serious charges in March. That trial was eventually aborted after some of those involved came down with Covid-19.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Troy Mudford, Maxine Danielle Mcwaters and Shannon Jennifer Avery were sentenced in the High Court at Hamilton on Thursday.

The trio pleaded guilty to lesser charges at the start of a retrial.

The summary of facts the trio pleaded guilty to – which was essentially the same as what they had gone to trial on – involved four friends who had gone to the farmhouse in Rotokauri Rd, on the rural outskirts of Hamilton, that day to see a friend.

They later returned, however this time their friend was not there – just a man and two women who they did not know. It was Mudford, Avery and Mcwaters.

The four victims were unsettled by the unexpected appearance of the strangers, but decided to return to the property about 11pm that evening to see if they could find their friend.

The house was still dark, so they parked outside to wait for their friend’s arrival. About five minutes later a Rav4 car arrived and the man and the two women they had encountered earlier got out.

The man, who was armed with a hammer, walked up to their car and tapped on the window, punched one of the male victims in the face and took the keys from the car. The foursome’s cellphones and wallets were also taken by the assailants, who then forced them to wipe the phones’ data.

They were marched inside the house, to a bedroom, where they were ordered to sit on their hands and face the wall. Bags or pillow-cases were put over their heads.

They were kept inside the house until dawn, during which they were subjected to standover threats and violence. At one point, Mudford struck one of the male victims on the back of the head with a hammer. Avery had pressed a knife into a female victim’s waist.

Eventually, $500 cash was obtained from a victim’s mother at an exchange near the entrance of the nearby Hamilton Zoo.

The four victims were eventually let go, after two of them were forced to strip naked.

But this was far from Mudford’s first act of violence. He was jailed for two years in July 2019 for an apparently racially-motivated and random attack on an Asian couple and their 18-month old child in the Cambridge suburb of Leamington.

In that incident he had approached the couple, who were out for a walk with a friend, shouting, "What are you looking at, you f...ing Asian?" before suddenly punching the husband in the head 10 to 15 times with both hands.

The victim’s wife and their friend were also on the receiving end of what Judge Merelina Burnett described as a “vicious, unprovoked” attack.

At Mudford’s sentencing, Crown prosecutor Bernadette Vaili had sought a staring point of sentencing of seven years and six months in jail on the robbery charge, which she said was “the worst of its kind”. Mudford’s lawyer Charles Bean asked for a three-year start point.

Justice Pheroze Jagose opted for a start point of four years, and added six months to account for Mudford’s assault charge and the fact the offending took place while he was on release conditions after serving an earlier prison sentence.

Reductions for his guilty plea, youth and the contents of a cultural report into his background brought Mudford’s final sentence down to two years and 11 months.

Mcwaters could have been looking at a sentence of home detention, however she had offended while on bail, and the address offered had not been deemed suitable.