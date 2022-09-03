Meet the cop who cheated death and now patrols the highways

Sergeant Karl Hemmingsen, of Dunedin, has survived death on the road and now patrols southern highways.

“I’ll tell you every place I’ve been to a fatal crash,” Sergeant Karl Hemmingsen told his eldest son, who is approaching driving age, on a recent trip from Dunedin to Clyde, Central Otago.

On that 200km journey he pointed to 19 places where he had attended the immediate aftermath of a fatal crash as a police officer.

“I couldn’t tell you of how many serious crashes I’ve attended,” Hemmingsen, a police officer with 23 years experience, tells Stuff.

‘’The level of violence that happens to a human body is pretty horrific.’’

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Sergeant Karl Hemmingsen back at the station.

And he should know. Hemmingsen had to be revived after being hit by a motorist while cycling to work in April 2019.

“He pulled out of an intersection in front of me. There was no time to react.”

The crash left him with a broken jaw, neck, back, ribs, and nose, and he lost some teeth. “My face was ripped open.”

The worst injury was one of his lungs popping and the other filling with blood.

“I had to be revived.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police attend a crash between a cyclist and a car on the intersection of High and William St, Dunedin on April 18, 2019.

Three year later, he still feels the impact of the crash, with visible scars and more surgeries scheduled.

“So there is a little bit of personal experience, about being harmed on the road,” Hemmingsen says as he drives his unmarked police Skoda onto Dunedin’s Northern Motorway.

Hemmingsen says many motorists don’t recognise the new police cars – replacing the old Holden fleet – sometimes flashing them to warn them that police are ahead.

The flashing had the desired effect of making other motorists watch their speed at least, he says.

Hemmingsen is travelling at 100kph in the left-hand lane of a passing lane when a motorist – an Australian tourist – overtakes him at 143kph just south of Hampden.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A new Skoda police car on the side of the main highway north of Dunedin.

Many motorists “believe a passing lane is like the Autobahn”.

He recalls clocking a motorcyclist travelling at over 200kph near Middlemarch. He got away. A speeding Ferrari driver another time did not.

Off-duty police call *555 or call 111 to report bad driving behaviour, as Hemmingsen did last weekend, when he saw a driver of a Jeep Cherokee pass him, two other cars and then a truck before merging on a yellow line on a blind corner.

“A car came over the hill, and I’m pretty sure the bumpers almost kissed.”

The jeep driver was later pulled over in Cromwell.

NZ POLICE Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a vehicle following a ‘near-miss’ incident on SH1 near Titri that was caught on a logging truck's dash cam. (First published July 11, 2022)

Drivers regularly supply similar footage of bad driving, like when a ute dangerously passing a truck forced a courier van to roll off State Highway 1 near Titri, south of Dunedin in July.

“Just because there are no police officers there, doesn’t mean we aren’t going to get calls. We follow these up and hold poor driving to account.”

If Hemmingsen is travelling at 100kph, there’s no reason for other motorists to travel any faster.

Southern District road policing manager Inspector James Ure recently warned southern motorists that police were going to focus on those driving above the speed limit – even 1kph over.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Hemmingsen writes a ticket for a speeding driver.

A 1kph decrease in average speeds would lead to a 4 to 6% reduction in fatal crashes and serious injury, potentially saving about 16 lives nationally, according to police data.

“We used to have a tolerance [for speed], but there is no tolerance any more,” Hemmingsen says.

Driving to the speed limit also means you will better prepared in case you encounter any of the “idiots out there”.

“You have to factor in that you do not know what is coming around the corner.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A police speed radar showing how fast an upcoming motorist is driving.

One trick police employ to catch speeding motorist using radar detectors is to switch their own speed radars off and activate it – using a remote control – when they see an approaching motorist.

“He’s doing 90,” Hemmingsen says of a motorist coming over the brow of a hill. He activates his radar, which duly reads 89kmh.

While Hemmingsen is mainly looking for speeding drivers, he is also looking for those on cellphones, not wearing seatbelts, dangerous driving, and drink-driving.

On the latter, Hemmingsen says many officers are sensitive to the smell of alcohol. After years on the frontline they start to associate the smell of alcohol “with bad things”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Hemmingsen removes a piece of wood that has fallen across Dunedin's Northern Motorway.

Impaired driving is a factor in about a third of all crashes, and a third of all deaths may be prevented if people were wearing seatbelts, he says.

The first time he activates the police car’s lights on our journey is for something different – a large piece of 4x2 wood lying across the south-bound lane, and he removes it quickly.

Danger averted.

“Sometimes you can go all the way to Oamaru and back and stop nothing, other times you are stopping every couple of kilometres.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A motorist is clocked and ticketed for speeding at 113kph.

Road policing officers still wear the full police vest, and are armed with Tasers and pepper spray – and they need them, Hemmingsen says.

“We are out in the middle of nowhere.”

Officers also have to make calculated decisions on whether it is safe to turn and pullover a speeding motorist, “because to catch a speeder you have to speed”.

“It takes a long time to turn around and catch somebody.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Hemmingsen checks an infringement notice on his phone.

Hemmingsen says there’s no minimum number of infringements he has to dish out. “There is no quota.”

After reaching Palmerston, 54km north of Dunedin, Hemmingsen turns around, and it’s not long before the speed radar records the driver of a four-wheel-drive at 113kph.

The driver left Dunedin after getting a tattoo and now has something else to take home – an $80 infringement notice and 20 demerit points.

But at least he and his new tattoo will make it home.