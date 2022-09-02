Voice of a scammer: Call reveals 'incredibly convincing' tactics and how to spot red flags

Westpac has released an audio recording of a scammer pretending to be from the bank's fraud prevention team to help people spot the red flags.

He said his name was Martin Moore and that he was calling from Westpac bank's fraud prevention team.

There had been a transaction involving her credit card in Mexico, and he was checking if it was legitimate.

It sounded like the bank was onto it. After all, he knew her full name, phone number, credit card details and her address. And she was certainly not in Mexico.

In fact, it was a scam.

Supplied The first red flag of the scam phone call.

Westpac Bank has released a recording of the call to show the “incredibly convincing” techniques scammers use to swindle money from unsuspecting victims – and point out the red flags.

The bank recently surveyed more than 1300 customers and found about half were finding it harder to identify scams, while nearly 90% believed they had received an email, text or phone call they believed was a scam in the previous six months.

In the May scam phone call, “Moore” began the conversation by confirming he had the right person, then said he was calling about her credit card. If she wanted to check his authenticity, the number he was calling from was on the back of her card, he claimed.

He went on to supposedly check her identity by reading out the final digits of her credit card number.

Supplied The bank says scammers are getting sophisticated.

He informed her there had been a transaction attempted by a “Palacio Herrero” in Mexico using her card.

The woman confirmed she was not in Mexico, and had been there only once, in 1970.

Moore said he would have to cancel the woman’s credit card and send her a new one, double-checking he had the right postal address. He reassured her no money had left her account.

He then sent what he claimed was a six-digit cancellation code. The message actually read “use this password to complete your online purchase”.

Supplied The caller sounded legitimate and authoritative.

On his second request, the woman read out the number and Moore said he had been able to cancel the payment.

While discussing the number on the back of her card, the woman told Moore the card said the customer service was in New Zealand, but Moore’s number was not.

Moore said because her transaction was attempted in Mexico it was an overseas transaction, hence he was calling.

Becoming concerned about the authenticity of the call, the woman said she was “just not comfortable”, and would make inquiries with her personal banker. The conversation then came to an end.

Supplied Westpac bank released the scam phone call recording to warn customers. The bank doesn’t send cancellation codes.

Westpac’s head of financial crime, Mark Coxhead, said the customer did not lose any money. The scammer was trying to defraud her into making an online purchase worth about $1400.

The bank released the recording to demonstrate the complexity of modern scams.

“There are a few red flags, which are called out in the video, but one of those on its own may not be enough for someone to immediately think something is wrong, especially with the call looking like it’s coming from a Westpac number.

“The main thing that viewers should take away is that a small amount of personal information paired with an urgent, authoritative tone can make anyone sound convincing if you are caught off guard.”

123rf Armed with the woman’s full name, phone number, credit card details and her address, the scammer called the woman in May and said he was from the bank’s fraud prevention team.

The red flags in the call included:

The unexpected nature of the call.

Consistently referring her as either ma’am and madam.

The repeated use of “fraud prevention team” and saying he had verified himself.

The bank does not send a code to customers to cancel payments.

Coxhead said there had been a “huge increase” in scams in the last few years, especially in the last 12 months.

Scammers were using personal information, obtained illegally, to appear legitimate. Often victims of scams had been phished and provided their details inadvertently at another time.

“This could be through a phishing email or text, or clicking on a convincing looking advertisement online.

“Once you’ve given up your details, they could be used by that scammer, or sold to anyone else.”

Coxhead’s advice to customers was to be “vigilant” about any unsolicited contact from service providers, even if they mentioned their personal details.

A Stuff investigation earlier revealed at least three New Zealand women, Joanne, Donna, and Samantha – not their real names – had been tricked into giving more than $2 million between them to men they met through the online dating app Tinder in near-identical cons.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF Joanne* lost about $540,000 in a Tinder swindle.

Following the revelations, Parliament’s finance and expenditure committee agreed to open a briefing on the responsibility of banks in identifying and protecting customers when it comes to the “hallmarks” and “red flags” of such scams.

The briefing began with Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden telling the committee it was clear scams were a “significant and growing issue”, with the number of complaints increasing four-fold over the last seven years.

Figures from cybersecurity organisation CERT NZ revealed losses of nearly $70m from scams since March 2017. Losses in the final quarter of 2021 totalled $6.6m.

Sladden said banks, social media companies, government agencies and police urgently need to collaborate to tackle a rise in so-called “romance” scams and online fraud.

Coxhead said they worked with many organisations when investigating financial crime, including other banks and police.

“As well as continuing to add resource to our team and implementing changes to protect our customers, there’s definitely discussion at an industry level about how we can support and educate the community on scams, and how we can collectively prevent financial crime.”