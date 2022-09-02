Woman killed by husband was punished for not being able to conceive, family says

Beant Singh was sentenced to life imprisonment after admitting killing his wife.

Family of an Indian woman who was killed by her husband believe he punished her for not being able to have children.

Before Binderpal Kaur’s death she told family members she feared for her life.

The pair’s relationship was volatile, marred by Beant Singh’s reported possessiveness, aggression, assertion of control and violence.

Singh, 49, appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Friday where he was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 10 years and six months behind bars, after he admitted killing Kaur at their rented home in Papatoetoe in September 2020.

Justice Kiri Tahana acknowledged Kaur’s family, who had travelled from India to attend, and those listening in from India and Canada.

“Their grief and suffering was felt in this courtroom,” Justice Tahana said.

In a number of victim impact statements read out by a relative, Kaur was described as a happy, funny, honest and hardworking woman.

Her sister said she waits every day for Kaur to ring her one last time.

“I cannot believe she’s no longer in this world. My heart is broken.”

“She was punished for not being able to have children...who does not want children, a man who kills his wife. This is not human,” the sister said.

Happiness left the family the day Kaur was killed, the court heard.

Kaur’s mother regretted not being able to make her daughter understand it was OK to call the police for help and speak to her friends about being abused.

“Was it easier to kill my daughter than divorce him?”

Kaur and Singh had been married for 10 years as a result of an arranged marriage before moving to New Zealand.

Their relationship was volatile, and the fact they were unable to conceive any children was a source of tension, the court heard.

But when Singh spoke to a pre-sentence report writer, he said their inability to have children was not a stressor between the pair and there were no issues in their relationship.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Binderpaul Kaur told relatives she feared for her life before she was killed by her husband.

Before her death, Kaur had spoken to family about a number of instances when Singh had been violent and she feared he might kill her while she was asleep.

On September 20 Kaur made a phone call to India before an argument happened.

Singh told a report writer the argument turned physical and they were both holding each other’s necks.

Singh said it was a shock how he had used his hands and didn’t call an ambulance because he couldn’t read or write English.

Kaur was found lying on her back in the lounge and there was blood on her face and her nose.

On Friday, prosecutor Aysser Al-Janabi, submitted Kaur was killed at home by her husband at a place she was entitled to be safe.

However, Singh’s lawyer Shane Tait submitted his client was remorseful and had been exiled from his community.

Tait said his client still did not accept there was domestic violence in the relationship and there may have been a bit of “smoke" by the victim.

In a letter to the court, Singh said he was sorry for the pain and suffering he had caused, shattering Kaur’s family’s lives.

He said he wished he had controlled himself and is disgusted in the way he treated her.

