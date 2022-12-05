Ex prisoner Arthur Taylor wins $18k damages – out of $1.45m claimed

Career criminal Arthur Taylor took action against the Corrections Department for treatment in prison.

Notorious prison lawyer Arthur Taylor​ has won damages involving excessive strip searches, privacy breaches and being denied time out of his cell worth $18,000.

Taylor was claiming $1.45 million from Corrections for wide-ranging claims spanning events from June 2011 until March 2018.

He had alleged serious mistreatment, designed to disrupt his legal work against Corrections and to prevent him assisting other prisoners to assert their basic rights.

Justice Andru Isac​ declined claims over segregation, fires in prisons and a transfer to Waikeria Prison.

Taylor spent about 38 years in prison for various offences. He studied law and took many cases against Corrections and others, fighting for his own and other prisoners’ rights.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Jail house lawyer Arthur Taylor was guest speaker for "Justice For All Inc" at their AGM in New Brighton - Christchurch

He has said his rights were breached, under the sections of the Bill of Rights that prevent torture or cruel treatment and the right of prisoners to be treated with dignity and respect.

In the 266 pages Justice Isac observed that in the context of the claims he had brought his success was very limited and said that critical aspects of Taylor’s case were exaggerated or simply untrue.

The judge found Taylor was deprived his daily entitlement to exercise over a period of months.

The amount of unlocked time in light of the stringency of Taylor’s segregated conditions was at times concerning, even if on most days he received his minimum entitlement to recreation

He said the presence of a functioning CCTV camera in his cell was a significant intrusion into his expectation of privacy.

The judge was unable to accept that three fires lit by another prisoner caused Taylor any adverse physical or mental effects.

He said denying Taylor the Truth newspaper was an unjustified limit on his freedom of expression but did not award damages.

Taylor had claimed Corrections had failed to provide him with rehabilitation opportunities, but the judge said if anyone was responsible for a delay in Taylor obtaining parole, it was himself.

Justice Isac found the transfer to Waikeria prison was lawful and did not accept the evidence of Taylor that he was unconscious during it, saying he found Taylor was pretending.

Taylor had been subject to nine strip searches in prison which the judge said breached Taylor’s right to be free of unreasonable search and seizure.