Bystander injured after two women involved in brawl at supermarket

Moorhouse Pak'nSave store where a fight broke out on Thursday

A person was injured after a fight broke out between two women in a Christchurch supermarket.

A police spokesperson said there was a report of two women fighting and causing disorder in a store on Moorhouse Ave around 1pm on Thursday.

Do you know more? Email reporters@press.co.nz

A bystander was injured and required first aid. Police talked to both women and are investigating how the fight started, the spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Man arrested for firing BB gun in Timaru supermarket

* Recidivist shoplifter stole while serving sentence for earlier shoplifting

* Coronavirus: Charges laid over toilet paper fight at Australian supermarket



Andy Jackson/Stuff Police were called after a bystander was injured during a fight between two women in a supermarket (file photo)

A Foodstuffs spokesperson confirmed the incident happened at Pak’nSave Moorhouse.

No-one was seriously injured, they said.

“On-site security attended the scene and with the help of some Pak’nSave team members were able to de-escalate the situation quickly,” she said.

“Violence of any kind will not be tolerated in our supermarkets and will result in the police being called and a trespass notice issued.”