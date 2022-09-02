Bystander injured after two women involved in brawl at supermarket
A person was injured after a fight broke out between two women in a Christchurch supermarket.
A police spokesperson said there was a report of two women fighting and causing disorder in a store on Moorhouse Ave around 1pm on Thursday.
A bystander was injured and required first aid. Police talked to both women and are investigating how the fight started, the spokesperson said.
A Foodstuffs spokesperson confirmed the incident happened at Pak’nSave Moorhouse.
No-one was seriously injured, they said.
“On-site security attended the scene and with the help of some Pak’nSave team members were able to de-escalate the situation quickly,” she said.
“Violence of any kind will not be tolerated in our supermarkets and will result in the police being called and a trespass notice issued.”