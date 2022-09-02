Four people caught on video entering Christchurch car yard moments before massive blaze starts

Police have released CCTV footage of four suspects in the massive Christchurch scrap metal yard blaze last month.

The dark and blurry CCTV footage shows the group in the area at the time of the fire.

Fire engulfed about 500 cars piled high at the National Steel scrap metal yard in Garlands Rd, Woolston on August 17.

Vipan Garg, the managing director of National Steel, earlier said the footage showed workers leaving the property at 7.25pm, followed by four people he did not recognise walking onto the property at 7.35pm.

NZ police A still-frame from CCTV footage of four suspects of the Christchurch car scrap yard fire.

Detective Sergeant Michael Varnam said although the footage is not very clear they hope someone will recognise those involved, particularly people who know them.

“This incident was extremely serious, and had it not been for the fast work of Fire Emergency NZ (FENZ), could have caused considerable damage to homes and businesses, as well as serious risk to people’s lives,” Varnam said.

He asked for anyone with CCTV cameras in the area who thought they may have relevant footage to contact police.

“It is important that anyone who knows who these people are or that has information that will assist police contacts us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call police on 105 or go to police.govt.nz, using the file number 220822/8276.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.