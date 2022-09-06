Drivers warned stop using cellphones before cameras come to Marlborough

Drivers are warned to stop using cellphones while driving in case a new CCTV trial reaches Marlborough. (File photo)

Hidden cameras targeting drivers using cellphones could soon be rolled out in Marlborough where hundreds are believed to drive distracted each day.

A Stuff journalist surveying drivers in Blenheim on Tuesday morning spotted eight using cellphones in the space of an hour, driving past the train station and through a pedestrian crossing.

Of those, four appeared to be on a phone call, while the other four were holding a cellphone near their steering wheel. Another 23 drivers were spotted looking down at their laps, although it was unclear whether they were using a cellphone.

Senior Constable Russ Smith said on some days in Marlborough, police issue a dozen or more infringement notices to people who drive while using devices such as cellphones.

READ MORE:

* 'No-brainer' decision to investigate Picton truck parking woes

* State Highway 6 reopens restoring link between Nelson and Blenheim

* We're on track to bend the curve of our emissions downwards for the first time in history

* No charges to be filed over crash that killed seven near Picton



However the real number of people driving distracted by devices in Marlborough was likely to be in the hundreds, Smith said.

“A number of us are a bit slow to learn well-established facts, like using a mobile device while behind the wheel causes major distraction from the task of driving.”

A trial involving hidden CCTV cameras in three locations in Auckland caught 44,358 drivers using cellphones while driving over eight weeks, an average of 836 a day.

STUFF Stuff has captured numerous drivers using cellphones while driving in Ponsonby, Auckland, as the Government hikes fines for using phones at the wheel. (First published May 2021)

The six-month trial by Waka Kotahi could soon be rolled out nationally as part of the Government’s national Road to Zero campaign, Smith said.

The cameras would likely also be used to identify drivers failing to wear seatbelts, another activity that contributed to road failures.

There were 961 recorded crashes in which distraction was a major factor during 2020. Of those, 24 were fatal, and 111 involved serious injury, Smith said.

“In all, over 1,200 people who were expecting to use the road and arrive safely, either failed to arrive and were taken from their families, or had their travel and lives significantly interrupted, and in many cases, their health affected long-term or permanently.

“All because someone behind the wheel of a vehicle was distracted, rather than concentrating on the important job of driving.”