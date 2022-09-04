Investigation underway after person injured in shooting in West Auckland

Armed police have set up a cordon on Wattle Rd, Sunnyvale in response to a firearms incident.

One person has been taken to hospital and armed police have set up a cordon after a firearms incident in the West Auckland suburb of Sunnyvale.

Police said an investigation is underway after they were alerted to the incident around 1:20pm on Sunday.

On arrival, a man was found with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. The man was taken to hospital where he is reported to be in a serious condition, police said.

Cordons have been lifted at View Road, Awaroa Road and Wattle Road, but inquiries are still ongoing, police said.

Torika Tokalau/Stuff A number of police cars were on Wattle Road in Sunnyvale on Sunday afternoon.

An ambulance and a number of police cars could be seen on Wattle Road, close to 2pm.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said, and residents should expect to see an increased police presence while they make inquiries in the area.

A St Johns spokesperson said they were called at 1.14pm and sent a rapid response unit, an ambulance and a manager to the scene.