Jami-Lee Ross scored 'own goal' trying to take down Simon Bridges, Crown says

Jami-Lee Ross played a recording to police in 2018 of him speaking to Simon Bridges about a $100k donation

After six weeks of evidence from cabinet ministers, Labour and National party insiders and people who were used as sham donors, the Crown closed its case in the political donations trial.

The Crown’s case is that sham donors were used and put forward by men on the inside of the National and Labour parties to disguise the true donor: businessman Yikun Zhang.

Former National Party MP Jami-Lee Ross and three businessmen – Yikun Zhang, Shijia (Colin) Zheng and Hengjia (Joe) Zheng – were charged by the Serious Fraud Office over donations made to the National Party in 2017 and 2018.

Supplied From left: Jami-Lee Ross, Simon Bridges, Yikun Zhang and Colin Zheng at the Chao Shan General Association of New Zealand meeting.

The three businessmen are also facing charges – alongside two men and a woman, who all have interim name suppression – over donations made to the Labour Party in 2017.

On Monday, the Crown closed its case to Justice Ian Gault.

The Crown alleges the defendants engaged in a fraudulent device, trick or stratagem in which they intended to deceive the secretaries of the Labour and National parties, the Electoral Commission and the public.

Prosecutor Paul Wicks, QC, said the case against former MP Jami-Lee Ross is simple: he was knowingly involved in the conduct and assisted with putting sham donors forward when knowing Zhang was the true donor.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Yikun Zhang, Shijia (Colin) Zheng, Hengjia (Joe) Zheng and Jami-Lee Ross.

There’s no doubt Ross went “full kamikaze” to take down Simon Bridges – he was significantly upset and suffered a breakdown, Wicks said.

However, everything he said and did at that time could not be fully ignored or discounted.

The Crown accepts Ross might have been trying to exact revenge on Bridges and his mental health might have made him reckless.

“But that’s why Ross committed the own goal in admitting his own conduct,” Wicks submitted.

He attempted to use his knowledge of this conduct to take down Bridges.

Wicks said the judge could be sure Zhang, who is a wealthy businessman and founder of the Chao Shan General Association, was guilty of the charges he faced.

Zhang received a royal honour in 2018 for services to New Zealand-China relations and the Chinese community and was seeking that honour during the time some of the donations were made.

POOL A recording that former National MP Jami-Lee Ross made of then-party leader Simon Bridges in September 2018 is played to the High Court at Auckland.

The royal honour was possible motive, Wicks said.

“Mr Zhang’s conduct across all donations proves he was the true donor and he knew and intended to make those donations in a such a way his identity would be concealed,” Wicks said.

Zhang does not deny he is the owner of the five paintings, which are at the centre of the 2017 Labour Party donation charge.

Zhang had the same modus operandi throughout each donation, Wicks said.

“The conduct to shield his name must have been done with his knowledge and under his direction...there is no advantage for Colin Zheng and others when it’s only Mr Zhang’s money that’s been used.”

Colin Zheng was Zhang’s right-hand man and the Crown submitted lied to the Serious Fraud Office to protect Zhang as the true donor.

He was the man to organise the transfers to ensure it was under the reporting threshold and assisted in providing shame donor lists, Wicks said.

For the 2017 National Party donation, the Crown’s case is Colin Zheng received $50,000 and then told transmitters it was on behalf of Zhang as a donation.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Paul Wicks, QC, closed the case for the Serious Fraud Office.

When interviewed by the SFO, he said the money was his and the reason he lied was because he didn’t want transmitters to know he had so much money and didn’t want them to know he was donating to the National Party.

“These are desperate and transparent lies,” Wicks said.

Wicks said Joe Zheng agreed for his name to be used as a sham donor for the Labour Party donation in 2017.

He allowed the money to go through his bank account, both for the Labour Party donation and then the 2018 National Party donation.

Joe Zheng also recruited friends and family to act as sham donors.

In February 2020, Joe Zheng sent a message and a cover up message purporting to be a donor, Wicks submitted.

Wicks also said there was clear evidence the men and woman with name suppression were actively involved in the cover-up in 2020.

They all also knew Zhang was the true donor and were all involved in the fake art auction in 2017, Wicks submitted.

“Mr Zhang made a series of donations to the largest political parties… he plainly didn’t want his name… perhaps he wanted a royal honour without any suggestion of influence, perhaps he didn’t want the other party knowing,” Wicks submitted.

But he clearly didn’t mind insider’s in the party knowing.

Colin Zheng was his lead assistant and the others helped and when confronted, the lied to the party and the SFO.

“The only who didn’t lie was Ross. He told the truth,” Wicks said.

Lawyers for the defendants will close their cases to Justice Gault over the coming days.