Woman who drove into ex so drunk she couldn't see past the steering wheel

Sonya Niven took her neighbour’s car, which had a flat tyre, and drove it into her ex partner.

A woman who drove into her ex partner in a car with a flat tyre told police she was so drunk she couldn’t see past the steering wheel.

Sonya Carla Niven, 35, pleaded guilty in Nelson District Court on Monday to charges of assault, dangerous driving, wilful damage and speaking threateningly.

According to the summary of facts, there were two victims of Niven’s offending. One was Niven’s former partner, while the other was someone known to her.

On 23 August, Niven had been drinking bourbon when she contacted her former partner, threatening to harm herself.

READ MORE:

* Backpackers a bloody mess after woman trashes it while searching for ex

* Two months on the run: Meth, gambling addict averages an offence every other day

* Fear of Timaru meth find started car chase



The man went to Niven’s house, where he remained for some time. However, when he tried to leave the address, Niven followed him, striking him in the back of the head three times.

When the man left her address, Niven took her neighbour’s car and followed him. At his house, she entered the front yard and began yelling. When the second victim appeared, Niven “threatened to smash” them.

When Niven’s ex partner came out and walked onto the footpath, Niven revved her engine before driving into him, before driving into the back of the second victim’s vehicle.

The altercation continued, with Niven verbally abusing her second victim and then punching her ex partner in the nose and head when he tried to intervene.

Niven then left the address in the car, which had a flat tyre.

In explanation, Niven told police she had consumed a lot of alcohol and made a poor decision. She said she had been so intoxicated she couldn’t see past the steering wheel of the vehicle.

Judge Tony Zohrab convicted Niven of all charges, and ordered several reports including an alcohol and drug report ahead of her sentencing on November 9.