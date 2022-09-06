71-year-old assaulted after confronting vandal 'probably would do it again'

Paul Bertanees is on the road to recovery after an assault in Dunedin’s CBD last week.

When Paul Bertanees tried to stop a man smashing windows in Dunedin's CBD he was left with a head wound and fractured hip. Almost a week on, his daughter says it hasn't changed his outlook on life.

The 71-year-old, was walking home when his path crossed with a younger man who was smashing the windows of several businesses.

Despite being 40 years his senior, Bertanees confronted the younger man, telling him to stop.

Bertanees’ daughter Shae​ said stepping in like that was typical of her dad.

READ MORE:

* Innocent bystander a victim of violent assault at Hastings dairy

* Rimutaka prisoner charged with attempted murder to appear in court

* Dunedin petrol station assault accused remanded



“He probably would do it again ... he stands up for himself and others.”

She said her dad was doing well despite the big hit to his head, resulting in a 10cm wound.

Bertanees had been hit with a road cone, she said, and required a blood transfusion that took about three bags of blood.

Shae Bertanees/Supplied Bertanees with his daughter Shae, who says her dad always “stands up for himself and others”.

He also required surgery for a fractured hip, which she said he was also recovering well from.

A beloved father of two, grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of three, Bertanees was a retired shearer and currently living in a kaumatua flat.

The alleged perpetrator of the assault was caught by police in the surrounding area.

He appeared in court last week on charges of injuring with intent to injure and wilful damage.