Cars believed to be stolen burnt out at beach near Invercargill

Logan Low, who lives near Oreti Beach, captured this photo of two cars involved in a suspicious fire on Monday morning.

Police are investigating after fire crews were called to extinguish two cars on fire at Oreti Beach, outside Invercargill, on Monday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to reports of a vehicle fire on Dunns Rd at 7.23am.

Firefighters responded with a tanker from Invercargill and found two cars alight.

The fire had spread slightly to nearby vegetation and a FENZ spokesperson said it was quickly contained.

READ MORE:

* Empty Feilding, Marton homes destroyed by 'suspicious' fires

* Spate of house fires treated as suspicious in Gore

* Another suspicious car fire at Pareora 26 hours after the last



The fire is being treated as suspicious and police have been notified, the spokesperson said.

Firefighters were on the scene for just over an hour.

A police spokesperson later confirmed that the two vehicles were believed to be stolen.

“Police are making enquires to contact the registered owners and figure out the circumstances of the fires,” the spokesperson said.