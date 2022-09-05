Northern crime trends heading south, police boss says

Southland Police acting area commander Inspector Jon Bisset says it’s not unexpected to see crime trends from the North Island make their way south.

August has been a busy month for Southland police, with crime trends from the North Island making their way south, police boss Inspector Ian Bisset says.

However, the Southland acting area commander says overall trends still show that crime in the region is going down and with arrests made in “almost all” serious incidents in recent weeks, he’s confident that offenders are being held to account.

“Crime comes in peaks and troughs,” Bisset said, adding that police were working with government agencies and NGOs to address the underlying cause of crimes in the Invercargill area – which often related to socio-economic circumstances.

“It’s easy to focus on the crime, which is the final outcome of the problem,” he said.

Bisset was responding to multiple ram raids, aggravated robberies, and vehicle thefts in recent weeks, alongside a perceived increase in property theft and shoplifting in Invercargill.

In the past three weeks, an 18, 27 and 29-year-old have been arrested and charged in relation to ram raids and aggravated robberies in the area.

To see ram raids in the south was not unexpected, Bisset said, as they had been occurring in the north for some time and crime trends eventually ended up moving south.

“Southland isn’t immune.”

Long-term data suggested thefts, shoplifting, and robberies were not new crimes for Southland and were not increasing, he said.

Evan Harding/Stuff Builder Jaz O'Kane does repair work after the suspected vehicle ram-raid of Windsor St store, Found My Way, in Invercargill on the morning of August 15. [File photo]

This type of offending was typically opportunistic and preventable, Bisset said.

“It’s a crime that often signals wider issues. There are a number of social issues that lead to crime. While we see the impacts of this, police often aren’t the solution. The key is how do we as a community come together to address those problems.”

Bisset listed challenges like mental health struggles, addiction and economic deprivation as “complex problems facing Southland as a community”.

The New Zealand Index of Deprivation shows “pretty confronting” levels of hardship in Southland – particularly parts of Invercargill.

Which was why police were working with iwi, government agencies – like the Oranga Tamariki, the Ministry of Social Development, and Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand – and non-government organisations to address the precursors to crime, Bisset said.

Take methamphetamine use, for example.

Louisa Steyl/Stuff Police were called to the BP on Elles Road, in Invercargill on August 24 after it was robbed by a man armed with a weapon, believed to be a screwdriver. [File photo]

Police were concerned about methamphetamine levels in wastewater testing, and he said: “We work really hard to disrupt the supply of meth, but we have to address the reasons that cause people to use it.”

Bisset would not be drawn on what police considered to be crime hot spots in the region, but said some areas were higher-risk locations for road incidents, for examples, while others saw more burglaries and family harm incidents.

Police leaned heavily on evidence when deciding on where they would deploy and prioritise resources, he said.

“It’s quite complex in terms of the number of considerations in that space,” he said, however, the level of harm a crime caused was always an important factor.

Bisset said it was up to all Southlanders to keep the region safe from crime.

“We’re lucky in Southland to live in the community that we do, but we shouldn’t take it for granted.”