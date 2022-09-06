Chinese businessman is not a liar, cheat, never tried to conceal identity - lawyer

Health Minister Andrew Little gives evidence at the political donations trial

The wealthy Chinese businessman at the centre of the High Court political donations trial is not a criminal, fraudster, cheat, hasn’t engaged in deceitful behaviour and hasn’t tried to conceal his identity to anyone – not the public and not the authorities, his lawyers say.

The Crown’s case is that sham donors were used and put forward by men on the inside of the National and Labour parties to disguise the true donor: businessman Yikun Zhang.

Former National Party MP Jami-Lee Ross and three businessmen – Yikun Zhang, Shijia (Colin) Zheng and Hengjia (Joe) Zheng – were charged by the Serious Fraud Office over donations made to the National Party in 2017 and 2018.

The three businessmen are also facing charges – alongside two men and a woman, who all have interim name suppression – over donations made to the Labour Party in 2017.

The Crown says Zhang made a series of donations to the largest political parties in New Zealand, not wanting his name to be published under the declarations.

Perhaps he did so as he wanted a royal honour without any suggestion of influence, or perhaps he didn’t want the other party knowing, but he used Colin Zheng and others as insiders to help him with his scheme, the Crown submitted.

Supplied Yikun Zhang was made an MNZM for services to New Zealand-China relations and the Chinese community in 2018.

On Tuesday, Zhang’s lawyer Blair Keown closed his case to Justice Ian Gault.

Zhang is the founder of the Chao Shan General Association and the former chairman.

He received a royal honour in 2018 for services to New Zealand-China relations and the Chinese community.

Keown submitted he was independently assessed and nominated by the honours unit, which had high regard for his service to the Chinese community.

“He has openly built a reputation as a trusted and respect leader in the Chinese New Zealand community,” Keown said.

Keown argued the Crown’s theory that Zhang’s motive was a royal honour nomination – and the bid to host an international convention – does not make sense.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff From left: Yikun Zhang, Shija (Colin) Zheng, Hengjia (Joe) Zheng, and Jami-Lee Ross.

Zhang worked consistently and diligently to create opportunities to benefit and enhance New Zealand.

Even a number of Crown witnesses spoke to his good character, Keown submitted.

“Instead of enjoying the fruits of that work, Mr Zhang has instead had to endure public allegations of impropriety that runs totally against the grain of what we’ve just heard and what Crown witnesses,” Keown submitted.

Keown said Zhang sits in the courtroom accused of being deceitful and giving money away in a way that somehow benefited him.

Zhang does not deny purchasing the five paintings which are at the centre of the Labour Party charge.

Supplied Jami-Lee Ross, Simon Bridges, Yikun Zhang and Colin Zheng at a Chao Shan General Association of New Zealand meeting.

They are hung in his house and Labour Party members even posed in front of them at a dinner party.

Keown posed the question: Why would Zhang have these people pose in front of them if he was trying to conceal his identity as the donor?

In response to the 2017 National Party donation, Keown said Zhang responded to an instruction by his sister to transfer $50,000.

For the 2018 National Party donation, Zhang helped repatriate a wine company sale back to New Zealand when the exchange rate was at an optimal level.

“There’s nothing criminal or deceptive in any of these actions... the Crown are inviting the court to redefine innocent conduct as criminal,” Keown submitted.

Keown said the Crown’s case has lost its shine, with inconsistencies emerging, and problems with translations of messages.

John Katz, QC, submitted the Crown had fallen short of proving Zhang was involved in any fraudulent stratagem.

Neither political party had paid the money back, they’ve retained the donation, Keown said.

Lawyers for the other defendants will continue closing their cases to Justice Gault over the coming days.