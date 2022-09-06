Dog walker raised alarm after body found in burnt-out car mistaken for animal

The car park off River Rd, near Havelock North, remained blocked off with police tape on Tuesday morning.

Kevin Monrad was walking his dog along a Hawke’s Bay riverside car park on Monday when he noticed a burnt-out car with police tape around it.

The Hastings man thought little of it, until he got closer and noticed what appeared to be a corpse behind the driver seat.

“I didn't know what it was at first. The entire car was burnt to bare metal except for this figure in the car,” Monrad said.

But on closer inspection, he was convinced it was the body of a woman.

READ MORE:

* Wellington pedestrian struck by car remains in intensive care, other undergoing treatment

* Cyclist 'went through the back windscreen' of car, spent three weeks in a coma

* Body found in car in rural Hawke's Bay



He yelled out to another dog walker. The person told him it had been there since Saturday and corpse was in fact a dog, but Monrad was not convinced.

“I was 100% it was a body and straight away rung the police.”

When police arrived, Monrad said they told him they were aware of the car and what they said was a sheep.

“I lost it, and said, 'Does a sheep have shoulder-length hair? Does a sheep wear a necklace?'.”

On Tuesday, police confirmed the phone call was not the first time they had been called to the burnt-out car found near River Rd – a no-exit rural road near Havelock North.

The vehicle – believed to be a sedan – was initially reported to police about 10am on Saturday, police said in a statement. It was believed to have been dumped at the site and set alight sometime overnight on Friday.

A police spokesperson said due to the condition of the vehicle and debris from the fire, police “did not immediately identify that human remains were in the cabin of the car” when staff attended.

It was only when police were again called to the scene two days later that a “subsequent inspection” revealed “suspected human remains”.

Police said the investigation was in the very early stages and staff were working to determine the timeline of events and circumstances of the death.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff The burnt-out vehicle has been towed from the site for further investigation.

Detective Inspector David de Lange​ earlier said the vehicle, which had been consumed by fire, appeared to have been parked in the reserve for several days.

He said he was not able to provide any further information about the possible identity of the person and police were awaiting the results of the autopsy.

The death is being treated as unexplained and de Lange encouraged anyone with concerns about a missing person to get in touch.

Monrad said the “surreal” experience left him feeling angry about how a woman's body could sit in a busy car park and not be found.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Entry to the carpark remained cordoned off on Tuesday, with several dog walkers and cyclists turned back from the nearby trails.

Eastern Police District Commander Jeanette Park​ said police would be reviewing their initial response as part of the investigation.

“Our priority at the moment, is to identify this person, and to let their family know. This will obviously be devastating news for them and that is our focus.”

It was too early to speculate about the identity of the person or the cause of death, Park said. The results of the autopsy will not be known for two days.

Police completed their scene examination on Tuesday and will be reviewing CCTV footage.

Bruce Allan​, acting chief executive of Hastings District Council, which owns and manages the River Rd car park, said the council was saddened to learn of the death and would assist police with the investigation.

Ant Rewcastle​, team lead schemes at Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, which manages the nearby river berms and the pathway, said it was not uncommon to find one abandoned or burnt-out car a week around public areas near rivers and regional parks.

The two councils are working together to upgrade the car park and river access.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them on 105, quoting event number P051805886.