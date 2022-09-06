Police thought body in burnt-out car was a sheep

The carpark off River Rd, near Havelock North, remained blocked off with police tape on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a burnt-out car found near a Hawke’s Bay riverside car park two days before a body was discovered inside.

The car, found near River Rd a no-exit rural road near Havelock North, is believed to have been dumped there and set alight sometime overnight on Friday.

Police were called to the scene on Saturday morning with the officer dismissing the body in the back as that of a sheep, Stuff understands.

It was only when police were again called to the scene on Monday that they realised it was a person.

Police confirmed via a statement on Tuesday the vehicle was initially reported to police about 10am on Saturday morning.

“Staff attended and due to the condition of the vehicle and debris from the fire, did not immediately identify that human remains were in the cabin of the car,” the statement said. “A subsequent inspection of the vehicle revealed suspected human remains.”

Police said the investigation was in the very early stages and staff were working to determine the timeline of events and circumstances of the death.

Detective Inspector David de Lange​ earlier said the vehicle, which had been consumed by fire, appeared to have been parked in the reserve for several days.

He was not able to provide any further information about the possible identity of the person and said police were awaiting the results of the autopsy.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff The burnt-out vehicle has been towed from the site for further investigation.

Police would also be examining the vehicle, believed to be a sedan, which had been towed from the site. “It’s totally burnt out,” he said.

The death was being treated as unexplained at this stage, de Lange encouraged anyone with concerns about a missing person to get in touch.

Eastern Police District Commander Jeanette Park​ said police would be reviewing their initial response as part of the investigation.

“Our priority at the moment, is to identify this person, and to let their family know. This will obviously be devastating news for them and that is our focus.”

It was too early to speculate about the identity of the person or the cause of death, Park said. The results of the autopsy will not be known for two days.

Police completed their scene examination on Tuesday and will be reviewing CCTV footage.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Entry to the carpark remained cordoned off on Tuesday, with several dog walkers and cyclists turned back from the nearby trails.

Otago University forensic anthropologist Angela Clark​ said there were a range of tools pathologists could use to help identify the body in circumstances like this, but it would depend on how the fire was started, how hot it got and how long it burned for.

"You can still use the key factors of the skeleton to give you an indication of who it might be.”

For example, the colour of the bones could reveal information about the intensity and duration of the fire, she said. Dental records and DNA could also help with identification.

Clark said she was not necessarily surprised the body could have been mistaken, as the fire would have likely caused the body to contract and fold in on itself.

Given the delay in launching the investigation, it was possible some information had been lost, especially with poor weather in recent says.

“With the rain you would have a reduction of trace evidence,” Clark said. However, she thought it was unlikely to have affected the police’s ability to identify the person.

The road was cordoned off for much of Monday, with a scene guard in place overnight. Several police could be seen examining the site on Tuesday morning.

The reserve is a popular area for cyclists and people walking dogs, providing access to the Tukituki River and nearby cycleways.

Several dog walkers and cyclists seemed unaware of the closure and had to be turned back.

The car park and entry to the cycleway was closed off with police tape and a grey tarp could be seen covering a section of fence near the trees.

Bruce Allan​, acting chief executive of Hastings District Council, which owns and manages the River Rd car park, said the council was saddened to learn of the death and would assist police with the investigation.

Ant Rewcastle​, team lead schemes at Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, which manages the nearby river berms and the pathway, said it was not uncommon to find one abandoned or burnt-out car a week around public areas near rivers and regional parks.

The two councils are working together to upgrade the car park and river access.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them on 105, quoting event number P051805886.