Ramraided shops that armour up may keep insurance excess down

Within a fortnight of starting, Hans van Den Dolder’s new ramraid protection business has had four jobs booked and installed steel bars and frames in shops in two Waikato towns.

Barred windows could become a regular sight in New Zealand unless something is done to stop ramraids, says an engineer who’s already kitting out shops.

And upping defences may become the only option for repeatedly targeted shop owners wanting to keep insurance premiums affordable.

There were eight ramraids in three days in the Waikato last week and, adding to the tally, another on Monday night at Budget Liquor on Peachgrove Rd.

There, a vehicle reversed in about 11.15pm on Monday and alcohol and the till was stolen. Two vehicles involved are being examined but the offenders haven’t yet been caught.

READ MORE:

* Five-minute vape shop ramraid leaves owner down more than $20,000 in products

* Eight ramraids in three days, cops make arrests in relation to mall raid

* Ramraid on Chartwell shopping centre in Hamilton



KELLY HODEL/STUFF Tech Store owner Sandeep Kumar can't afford the loss to his business from last night's ram raid. He says he's going into debt.

This “major, major problem” has prompted Hamilton’s Hans van Den Dolder, owner of Neil Precision Engineering, to develop a side business helping shops armour up.

He’s lived in Pretoria, and can only see the bars on windows increasing here in New Zealand.

”In South Africa every single house has bars on the windows and I see it coming here if this type of thing continues.”

And shop armour such as bollards, roller doors could become a necessity for high-risk retailers, with the Insurance Council of New Zealand saying they could face “higher excesses for certain types of losses” if it’s not used or isn’t working.

Van Den Dolder’s Te Rapa firm normally does fabrication, prototyping and engineering, but two weeks ago he started NPL Bollards and Bars.

He’s already had four jobs booked and installed products in Hamilton and Ngāruawāhia shops.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff ”In South Africa every single house has bars on the windows and I see it coming here if this type of thing continues,” engineer Hans van Den Dolder says.

One of his first customers was a local liquor store owner for whom ramraids are a major concern.

“I quoted him a job for bar and frames, and he said ‘yup, put them in and that will stop anyone from getting in there’.”

“I feel for those businesses. For someone to drive into one [shop] there is $20,000 -$30,000 damage down the drain.”

High-risk businesses can have a 12mm steel rod put inside the steel tube so anyone who tries to cut through “would destroy the grinder,” van Den Dolder said.

He said he’s making a very small margin to help businesses, charging about $250 to make and install a bollard.

“So for $1000 no one is coming into your shop.”

Anyone who hit the bollards or frames at speed could suffer whiplash and also set off the vehicle’s airbags, he said.

123rf “While conditions and exclusions might apply, insurance will typically remain available, albeit at a higher price,” the Insurance Council of New Zealand says.

Insurance-wise, shops that are repeatedly targeted are most likely to notice changes, which could include higher excesses and security requirements, or even some exclusions.

The Insurance Council of New Zealand said a tiny proportion of retail outlets suffer from ramraids and many have already beefed up security.

“Ramraids have been going on for years and, while we’re seeing a spike just now, there’s not enough of a problem that all commercial insurance is affected.”

But each retailer is assessed on its own merits.

“While conditions and exclusions might apply, insurance will typically remain available, albeit at a higher price.”

“Where the risks are clearly higher, conditions such as having specified security equipment such as bollards, special glazing, grills and roller doors, alarms, smoke devices and the removal of high value stock out of hours might be applied, along with higher excesses and potentially exclusions for some types of claim.”

The council said risk improvements and risk management are always re-evaluated in the event of a claim.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Education and Police Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government is “investing heavily” in a package aimed to place more young people in education, training or work.

“If physical risk improvements are not carried out or are not making a difference, some risk may be transferred back to the customer by way of higher excesses for certain types of losses.”

If individual shops or particular neighbourhoods are seeing a spate of related claims, insurers will look much more closely at the conditions of cover.

On Tuesday the Government announced children caught doing ramraids in Auckland will be provided more “wraparound support” in an effort to tackle youth crime.

Education and Police Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government was “investing heavily” in a package to place more young people in education, training or work.

The measures will see a number of existing services extended, so they’re capable of helping more than a thousand young people.