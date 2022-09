Various items have been seized and those arrested face potentially dozens of charges, police say. (File photo)

Police have searched nine properties across Ashburton as part of a pre-planned operation.

Several items have been seized and those arrested face potentially dozens of charges, Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins said.

“The investigation remains ongoing and at this stage we are not in a position to give further detail,” he said.

A police spokesperson said the pre-planned operation and ongoing investigation is gang-related.