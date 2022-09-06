A boat, two motorcycles and 17 cars seized by police in two days

Since early June, 45 vehicles have been seized – 17 of which were seized over two days during Operation Nickel. (File photo)

Nearly 20 vehicles, two motorcycles and a boat have been seized by Wellington police and Ministry of Justice bailiffs from gang members and associates over a two-day operation.

Operation Nickel – part of Wellington district’s effort to target gangs and organised crime – ran between August 31 and September 1. It is part of the six-month long nationwide crackdown on gangs, dubbed Operation Cobalt.

The operation was led by Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Williamson and involved staff across multiple teams in the district.

“The operation provided teeth to court imposed sanctions and ensures people are being held accountable for offending,” Wiliamson said.

The operation was in partnership with the Ministry of Justice Collections Unit and saw property seized from gang members and associates with outstanding court fines and warrants.

STUFF Police Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government will expand police search and seizure powers following gang shootings.

“The community should know that once arrests are made or these individuals are charged, fines and warrants are enforced.”

Since early June, before Operation Nickel, 28 vehicles were seized, including eight from the Wairarapa, police said.