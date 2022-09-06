Serial fraudster who targetted vulnerable women sent to jail

Paul William Abbott during sentencing in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday.

A serial conman who has deceived and thieved from numerous women has been sent to jail.

Paul William Abbott, 39, was sentenced to 19 months’ prison, when he appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday. He was not given leave to apply for home detention.

Abbott earlier admitted a causing loss by deception charge against a Taranaki woman in 2021, who he defrauded $18,000, and causing loss by deception over $1000 and theft over $1000 against a Southland woman in 2020.

Abbott met the victims online and used the names Lucas Tanner Macallister and Luke Raymond Nicholls, court documents show.

The Southland woman had sought $8825 in reparations, and in court she read a victim impact statement.

“The sad thing is I thought Paul and I had something special but in reality, he was repeating a formula he had used on many victims before me,” the woman said in court.

Supplied A 2016 image of Paul William Abbott, who has a history of defrauding women. (File photo)

Abbott was sentenced to two years and seven months jail in Christchurch in 2012, for similar offending against six women in which he took $24,323.

Abbott conned two women out of more than $1500 and was jailed for nine months at the Christchurch District Court in 2016. He told one of the women he needed money to pay for medication for a brain tumour.

