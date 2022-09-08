More than 100 charges laid following investigation into 'major drug dealing'

A number of firearms were seized by police as part of the operation focused on ‘major drug dealing’.

More than 100 charges have been laid as part of an operation into “major drug dealing” in Ashburton, Canterbury.

The arrests follow a series of raids across Ashburton this week involving police from Christchurch and Timaru.

Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins said more than 100 charges had been laid and a number of firearms seized.

The operation was focused on “major drug dealing” and was expected to make a “huge dent” in organised crime in the Ashburton area.

Those arrested face a range of charges, mainly for supplying methamphetamine.

Jenkins said the operation was a result of the community and police recognising an issue that needed addressing.

“The harm these individuals peddle comes at huge cost to individuals and families in our community, not to mention the other offending – such as burglary – associated with drug harm.

POLICE Police raided a property on Grove St, Ashburton, as part of the operation.

“This should send a message that if you are involved in criminal activity in Ashburton, we will hold you to account.”

The arrests were part of Operation Cobalt, a national police campaign against organised crime.

Jenkins said police relied on the support from the community in targeting such offending.

“If you notice any suspicious behaviour, please let us know. Your information could be the piece of the puzzle we need to help bring offenders before the courts.”