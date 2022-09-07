Police investigating death of 20-year-old Christchurch man after potential overdose of MDMA

Two people have been charged with possession for supply of MDMA after a 20-year-old man died after a potential overdose. Pictured is cathinone eutylone, thought to be MDMA, found by drug testing service Know Your Stuff. (file photo)

Police have issued a warning about MDMA following the death of a man in Christchurch and two people suffering seizures in Queenstown.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis said police were investigating the death of a 20-year-old man who died in Christchurch early on Sunday morning.

It is believed he had taken MDMA, also known as ecstasy. .

“Early indications are that his death may relate to a potential drug overdose and inquiries into this are ongoing,” Inglis said.

On Wednesday, police arrested and charged a man and a woman, both aged 33, with possession for supply of a Class B drug. Police would not rule out the possibility of more serious charges, Inglis said.

They are due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

“Police would like to issue our deepest sympathies to the young man’s family who are devastated by this loss,” Inglis said.

The death comes as security guards in Queenstown had to help two people who had seizures after reportedly taking MDMA at the weekend.

“They didn’t require medical treatment, but these incidents could have ended very differently,” Inglis said.

“The best thing people can do to prevent any risk, is not take illicit drugs.”

Police strongly recommended people took extreme care, as what they thought they were taking could be a completely different drug, he said.

Testing was recommended to help minimise the risk.

Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm said it was unusual for police to comment on such an incident before a toxicology report had been completed.

“We don’t yet know if the substance this person took was adulterated or not,” she said.

“Fatalities from unadulterated MDMA are exceptionally rare.”

She encouraged people to get their drugs checked – it was free, legal, and confidential, she said.

In the first six months of the year, a third of the drugs tested by the foundation were somewhat or completely different to what people thought they were, she said.

More information on drug checking clinics and tips on how to stay safe was available at thelevel.org.nz.

In December, High Alert, which provides information on drugs, issued a warning after dimethylpentylone was misrepresented as MDMA and resulted in reports of negative experiences. The warning followed reports of meth being in MDMA tablets.

High Alert urged extreme caution and warned people not to take any unknown powders. Testing is recommended to help minimise the risk, it said.

“If you think someone is suffering a medical emergency, call 111 immediately and ask for an ambulance. Always tell emergency responders what someone has taken – you won’t get in trouble, and it could save a life.”

Any unexpected or concerning effects from drugs can be reported through High Alert.

Drug price data recently released by the National Drug Intelligence Bureau (NDIB) compared the prices of seven illegal drugs between November 2021 and July 2022.

Prices for illegal drugs were generally more expensive in the South Island and cheapest in Auckland.

The price of cocaine, cannabis, Ephedrine, and GHB/GBL remained stable during the period.

Police collect the national average data which is reliant on informants and police officers reporting back the information – making the data only as reliable as its sources, giving some drugs a range of prices.

Cocaine was priced in November 2021 as $400 per gram, while the price for July 2022 was $400-500 a gram.

Drug intelligence bureau manager Inspector Blair Macdonald said most drug pricing was legacy-based, meaning a $20 tinnie of cannabis, $400 bag of Cocaine, or $40 cap of MDMA would always remain a similar price.

Methamphetamine sold by the gram, an enterprise which has caused billions of dollars of social harm in New Zealand, had seen a 30% drop from $500 a gram, to $350.

The free service allows people to ensure the authenticity of their drugs, and identify potentially lethal substances before it’s too late.

In 2021, New Zealand became the first country in the world to permanently legalise drug testing, with $800,000 allocated in funding to support the effort.

Previously drug testing occupied a legal grey area, which prevented testing sites from being advertised widely.