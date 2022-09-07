Man arrested, Dunedin home searched by AOS

Armed offenders squad members outside a Dunedin house on Wednesday morning.

Armed officers, nine police cars and an unmarked van were seen in a Dunedin suburb on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said they executed a search warrant at Balmacewen Rd address just after 9.15am.

One man was arrested on historical charges of intimidation and damage.

A police car blocked the intersection of the road and Rosebank Ave, but by 10.25am were allowing motorists to drive through.

Police remain at the address. Inquiries are ongoing.