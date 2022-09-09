Man who raped 94-year-old woman during home invasion jailed for 15 years

Hawira Duncan, 26, was jailed for 15 years after appearing for sentencing in the High Court at Napier on Friday morning.

The man who raped and assaulted a 94-year-old woman in her home now faces up to 15 years behind bars for the “atrocious” crime.

Hawira Duncan, 26​, appeared before Justice David Gendall​ in the High Court at Napier on Friday morning

He had earlier pleaded to a number of charges including rape of the elderly woman in Napier in June last year and of assault with intent to commit sexual violation of a woman in Wairoa a few months earlier, on March 10. He initially pleaded not guilty and had interim name suppression.

The Napier home invasion took place on the morning of June 20, 2021, during which time Duncan was on bail in relation to the March offending in Wairoa.

​

The victim was able to make contact with emergency services twice, but both times Duncan spoke to the operator and persuaded them it was a false alarm with “no assistance necessary”.

When the woman’s 70-year-old son arrived to check on her, having noticed several missed calls, he too was assaulted. Duncan beat and strangled him, causing him to lose consciousness.

The victim managed to again press her St John medical alarm pendant – this time crying out for help resulting in paramedics being dispatched.

When paramedics arrived at the woman’s flat they found Duncan standing in the lounge, with no shirt on, and holding a kitchen knife before he walked out. He then walked to a dairy, bought a pie and caught a taxi to his home.

The victim did not appear, but her other son read her victim impact statement of her behalf.

The offending had “taken her freedom” as she was no longer able to live in her flat where she had lived independently for 20 years, content to enjoy her “twilight years”.

“I would never want that man to be free. He can never repeat what has happened. Next time he would probably kill someone.”

Her son said her “wonderful life” had been “destroyed by one atrocious event”.

Crown prosecutor Steve Manning​ called for a sentence of preventive detention, referencing Duncan’s previous offending and the nature of the offending.

“Throughout this whole 45-minute ordeal, people were ringing to help and he was calmly and rationally deterring them from coming, and that allowed the offending to continue. The ability for him to do that speaks volumes.”

Duncan was at “high risk of reoffending”, he said, adding his targets were “indiscriminate”.

Duncan’s defence lawyer Michael Lynch​ apologised on his client’s behalf to the victims said it was clear he was “very remorseful for his offending”.

Lynch acknowledged Duncan did present as a “high-risk offender”, but said his client now accepted responsibility for the offending and had shown a “willingness” to address his offending related behaviours”.

Stuff During sentencing, Justice David Gendall said he believed there was potential for Duncan to be rehabilitated. (File photo)

Justice Gendall described the victims’ statements as “harrowing”.

The previous convictions and offending while on bail aggravating factors, but he took into account Duncan’s guilty pleas, remorse and “rough and dysfunctional” upbringing.

Justice Gendall felt preventive was detention unnecessary, saying there were “real prospects for rehabilitation”.

He told Duncan he would “need to actively work to address the factors that have driven your behaviour”.

On the lead charge of rape, Duncan was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment, 10 of which he must serve before becoming eligible for parole.

