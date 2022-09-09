Man who murdered Christchurch neighbour was on parole for brutal rape

Juliana Bonilla-Herrera, 37, was found dead inside her home on Grove Road, Addington, Christchurch on January 22.

Warning: This story contains distressing details involving sexual violence and murder

A man who brutally murdered his neighbour in her Christchurch home was a convicted rapist who had been out of prison a matter of weeks.

Joseph James Brider, 35, appeared in the High Court at Christchurch on Friday where he pleaded guilty to murdering Juliana Cayena Bonilla Herrera and abduction with intent to have sexual connection on January 21-22.

With his guilty plea it can be revealed Brider had been out of prison for about 10 weeks. He’d been released on parole on November 10, following the brutal rape of a woman in 2014.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Joseph Brider murdered his Christchurch neighbour, Juliana Bonilla-Herrera, while on parole for rape.

He was placed into a halfway house in Addington right next door to Bonilla-Herrera, a single woman who lived alone.

It appears Brider started to plan the attack on Bonilla-Herrera almost immediately.

He searched “Colombia lady” on the Internet a week after his release from prison. He bought masking tape on December 8. He searched for the victim online several times in the days before the killing.

She had told friends she felt uneasy about his presence.

Oriana Perkinson Juliana Bonilla-Herrera moved to New Zealand in 2011.

Three days before the murder, he bought condoms and a pack of latex gardening gloves.

On the night of the attack, the victim arrived home from an evening out about 10.10pm. Brider was sitting outside on the porch of his flat.

She asked her friend to drive her up the driveway and wait until she got inside.

She had previously told her ex-partner she felt threatened by him. She told another man that Brider gave her a bad feeling and she felt she was being watched.

Once inside her flat that night, she was on Instagam with friends.

Brider broke in after midnight.

Bonilla-Herrera had an app on her phone that recorded noise made during night. It recorded the start of her attack.

She says, “excuse me” before Brider told her to “shut up” and threatened to cut her throat.

A struggle ensued.

During the next 10 minutes, Brider continued to threaten to kill her, and bound her using a bedsheet and masking tape. Several punches could be heard.

She begged him not to kill her.

Brider then took her into the lounge, where the struggle continued.

She tried to run from him, but was stabbed several times, including in the chest.

She suffered 51 separate injuries. She died by the door. Brider returned home, showered and disposed of items used in murder.

The next morning, friends went to Bonilla-Herrera’s house after she failed to show up for a bike ride.

Brider was outside and told them she must still be asleep.

Later that day, the friends went inside and found her dead. Her blood was throughout the home.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Joseph Brider lived in a flat right next to Juliana Bonilla Herrera.

After Brider’s 2014 “brutal and degrading attack”, Judge Allan Roberts jailed Brider for seven years and nine months.

“Remorse is… non-existent,” the judge said then, “You appear to show no regard for your victim at all.”

While on parole he had 14 special conditions including remaining at his property between 9pm and 6am daily, to attend psychological, alcohol and drug assessments as well as not possessing, using or consuming alcohol or other drugs unless prescribed by a health professional.

The conditions were to last six months following this release.

In releasing Brider, the board assessed him as a high risk of violent offending and a moderately high risk of sexual offending.

“It is trite that most offenders pose a risk,” The board decision said. “The test is whether that risk is undue...” “While there is risk, it is the board’s view that the risk is not undue.”

His statutory release date for the rape was February 4, 2022.

Brider will be sentenced for murder on December 2. Members of Bonilla-Herrera’s family watched proceedings from Colombia with some of her friends in the courtroom.