Police confirm woman's body found in burnt out car in Havelock North

The carpark off River Rd, near Havelock North, remained blocked off with police tape on Tuesday. Several dog walkers and cyclists had to be turned back from the nearby trails. (File photo)

Police are continuing to investigate after a body, now confirmed as being a woman, was discovered in a burnt out vehicle in Hawke’s Bay.

Police were called to the burnt-out car found near River Rd – a no-exit rural road on the outskirts of Havelock North – about 10am on Saturday.

However, due to the condition of the vehicle and debris from the fire, they “did not immediately identify that human remains were in the cabin of the car” when staff attended. Instead, the body was dismissed as being that of a sheep.

It was only when police were again called to the scene two days later by a Hastings dog walker that a “subsequent inspection” revealed “suspected human remains”.

Detective Inspector Dave De Lange said on Wednesday the body had not yet been identified.

Forensic testing and formal identification procedures were under way, but this was expected to take some time, he said.

“We have been carrying out an area canvas and reviewing CCTV footage as we seek to piece together what has led to this incident.”

Police had been looking at missing persons cases, De Lange said, but at this early stage it had not assisted the investigation team.

“We want to find out who this woman is and speak with her family. This will be devastating news for them and we will be wrapping support around then once we know who they are.”

Police were still treating the death as unexplained while they waited for the autopsy and forensic testing results but were “keeping an open mind as to what has occurred”.

A review was also under way into police’s initial response as part of the investigation, Eastern Police District Commander Jeanette Park​ announced on Tuesday.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them on 105, quoting event number P051805886. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.