Injuries, broken windows, smashed car: Four charged after 'altercation with neighbours'

An early morning altercation between neighbours on Riselaw St, Mairehau, on Wednesday landed four people in court.

A neighbourly dispute that ended in injuries, broken windows and a damaged car has led to charges for four women.

One of the women appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday in front of Judge Tony Couch, charged with damaging property and assault with intent to injure.

Do you know more? Email kristie.boland@stuff.co.nz

All four were arrested after police received reports of an “altercation between neighbours” on Riselaw St, Mairehau, about 6am on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

Following the incident, a Stuff journalist could see window installers at one property on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Man arrested after alleged violent family dispute in Christchurch

* Two injured, property damaged following overnight family dispute in Christchurch

* Man in court after alleged shooting at Christchurch house



Shana Fabian Maniapoto, 39, a kitchen hand from Hamilton, was charged with intentionally injuring a person, damaging windows of a property, and intentionally damaging a Ford Laser car.

Maniapoto was remanded in custody by Judge Couch. She would appear in court again on September 13.

Huirua Jewel Amuketi, 32, from Hoon Hay, was charged with intentionally damaging a Ford Laser car and windows of a property, according to court documents.

Mana Wilson Amuketi, 28, from Mairehau, was charged with intentionally damaging windows of a property and intentionally damaging a Ford Laser car.

Britney Shannon Kerehoma, 23, from Mairehau, was charged with intentionally damaging windows of a property and intentionally damaging a Ford Laser car.

The three women were granted bail through a registrar on Wednesday.